Rainier schools closed Monday for COVID-19 contact tracing

RAINIER — Multiple positive COVID-19 cases caused Rainier schools to shut down Monday as staff worked to contact trace.

Superintendent Joseph Hattrick said Monday the closure was due to “an abundance of caution” and a need to contact trace a large number of people.

“We received word on Friday of cases, positive cases, where unbeknownst to them a student or students may have been positive for multiple days,” he said. “Because the weekend had begun, we had no way to contact trace to understand how many people it might be impacting.”

Hattrick said staff worked all day Monday tracing the three positive student cases across the district, causing 47 necessary quarantines. However, of those 47, 14 were fully vaccinated and not required to quarantine, he said.

“We don’t take those decisions lightly and we considered it for over 24 hours to determine what might be the best course of action,” he told the school board Monday. “Our priority remains to keep students in person, but it was a necessary strategy to keep additional people safe.”

