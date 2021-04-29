Rainier School District to host board candidate forum Tuesday; Zone 2 candidates unresponsive to TDN interview requests

A majority of seats on the Rainier School Board are up for election this year. Along with Zone 2, Zones 1, 4, 5 and 7 are up, and the district will hold a candidate forum May 4.

Profiles for contested races 5 and 7 were published in The Daily News April 25 and April 22, respectively.

Current Rainier School board members Kari Hollander and Jeff Flat each filed to run for election in Zone 2. Neither candidate responded to repeated requests for an interview this week.

Hollander previously represented Zone 5, but has said she recently moved into Zone 2.

The district will hold an all-candidate forum from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday. Hosted in partnership with the Rainier Chamber of Commerce, limited space will be available in the auditorium for attendees. The forum also can be watched on the district’s YouTube channel.

Ballots for the May 18 special election went out Thursday. They need to be returned by mail or in the drop box by City Hall by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.