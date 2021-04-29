Rainier School District to hold board candidate forum May 4

A majority of seats on the Rainier School Board are up for election this year. Along with Zone 2, Zones 1, 4, 5 and 7 are up, and the district will hold a candidate forum May 4.

Profiles for contested races 5 and 7 were published in The Daily News and can be found attached to this story online at tdn.com.

Current Rainier School board members Kari Hollander and Jeff Flat each filed to run for election in Zone 2, but neither candidate returned requests for comment this week.

Hollander previously represented Zone 5, but said she recently moved into Zone 2.

The district will hold an all-candidate forum 6 to 8 p.m. on May 4. Hosted in partnership with the Rainier Chamber of Commerce, limited space will be available in the auditorium for attendees. The forum also can be watched online. The livestream will be on the district’s YouTube channel.

Ballots for the May 18 special election went out Thursday. They need to be returned by mail or in the drop box by City Hall by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

