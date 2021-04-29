 Skip to main content
Rainier School District to hold board candidate forum May 4
 Rainier School District, Contributed

A majority of seats on the Rainier School Board are up for election this year. Along with Zone 2, Zones 1, 4, 5 and 7 are up, and the district will hold a candidate forum May 4.

Profiles for contested races 5 and 7 were published in The Daily News and can be found attached to this story online at tdn.com.

Current Rainier School board members Kari Hollander and Jeff Flat each filed to run for election in Zone 2, but neither candidate returned requests for comment this week.

Rainier School Board Zone 5 candidates inspired to run by their children

Hollander previously represented Zone 5, but said she recently moved into Zone 2.

The district will hold an all-candidate forum 6 to 8 p.m. on May 4. Hosted in partnership with the Rainier Chamber of Commerce, limited space will be available in the auditorium for attendees. The forum also can be watched online. The livestream will be on the district’s YouTube channel.

Ballots for the May 18 special election went out Thursday. They need to be returned by mail or in the drop box by City Hall by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

School board member terms are four years, but Zone 4 is a two-year term this election because of a resignation. Noel Hisey was chosen in September by the board to fill the Zone 4 seat after Amber Downey resigned partway through her term. Hisey is running unopposed to complete the term.

In Zone 1, board member Elizabeth Richardson is unopposed on the ballot for re-election. In Zone 5, Christine Usher and Melissa Schoen filed to run for Hollander’s vacated seat.

Rainier school board candidates running for seat 7 focus on return to school

In Zone 7, Christina Hendricks and Sidney Goodrich are running. While current board member Darren Vaughn also will be on the ballot, he has asked people not to vote for him in the May election as he will be moving out of state in June.

