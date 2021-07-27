Rainier School District to get new technology with federal relief funds

RAINIER — The School District will get a new facilities director and a certified behavioral analyst, the board approved Monday, and will have a different board meeting time in the future.
Meetings will still be held at 6:30 p.m., but will change from the fourth to the second Monday of the month. New members Christina Hendricks and Christine Usher were sworn in Monday, along with re-elected incumbents Kari Hollander, Noel Hisey and Elizabeth Richardson.
Elaine Placido was chosen as chair of the board with six votes and Hollander was selected as vice chair.
Superintendent Joseph Hattrick said it looks like the district will get $1.8 million in the third round of federal relief funds and can use it to strengthen education, improve safety and technology infrastructure “so we’re better prepared in the future.”
The board approved a $220,600 technology upgrade package that would allow each high school student to have a Chromebook and have one Chromebook for every two elementary students. Hattrick said he believes the purchase will qualify for federal relief funds.
It will replace the broken PA system and add phones to each classroom for about $100,000, then about $770 a month for phone service; Chromebook licenses and carts for $100,000; three-year virus protection for $15,000; 75-inch televisions for each classroom for $51,000; document cameras for every teacher for $26,000; and upgrades to the Wi-Fi system for $10,000.
The district also got a $300,000 summer school grant. The board directed Hattrick to start the formal process of buying four 10-passegner vans and making a list of older buses to surplus, but Hattrick said that “doesn’t exhaust the grants.”
“We’re also tossing around ideas with the team like improvements to CTE and to the music program, potentially athletic fields if we can make a case why it supports summer instruction,” Hattrick said.
New positions
The district will look to hire a facilities director and a certified behavioral analyst. The facilities director would oversee the district’s 260-acre property, the pool, the sports complex and the maintenance and facility staff, Hattrick said.
“That was historically the superintendent’s job ... but it’s really difficult at a superintendent level to do that,” Hattrick said, saying the need came up during bargaining this year, but also before that.
Board members Rod Harding and Usher voted against the hire. Harding said he would rather see an administrator such as a vice principal hired.
Hollander said she thinks “this position is pretty critical for our district” as “having oversight makes us better.”
“I think this is the solution,” she said.
The board unanimously voted to hire a certified behavioral analyst who would support teachers, do professional development and deal with behavior difficulties in all grade levels, Hattrick said.
“It’s an additional level of support for our students, especially following a year and a half of a pandemic knowing the social emotion needs are very high,’ Hattrick said.
Hendricks said she thinks “this position is really important for the mental health of the students and the safety of the teachers.”
Pool reopening
The board approved a memorandum of understanding with the union to set pay scales for incoming pool staff. Hattrick said they matched the jobs to the closest salary range they had in the salary scheduled.
The lead pool facilitator position starts at $17 an hour and pool staff, including lifeguards and swim coaches, will start at $13.88 an hour.