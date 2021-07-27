Rainier School District to get new technology with federal relief funds

RAINIER — The School District will get a new facilities director and a certified behavioral analyst, the board approved Monday, and will have a different board meeting time in the future.

Meetings will still be held at 6:30 p.m., but will change from the fourth to the second Monday of the month. New members Christina Hendricks and Christine Usher were sworn in Monday, along with re-elected incumbents Kari Hollander, Noel Hisey and Elizabeth Richardson.

Elaine Placido was chosen as chair of the board with six votes and Hollander was selected as vice chair.

Superintendent Joseph Hattrick said it looks like the district will get $1.8 million in the third round of federal relief funds and can use it to strengthen education, improve safety and technology infrastructure “so we’re better prepared in the future.”

The board approved a $220,600 technology upgrade package that would allow each high school student to have a Chromebook and have one Chromebook for every two elementary students. Hattrick said he believes the purchase will qualify for federal relief funds.