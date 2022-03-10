Rainier School District says masks optional Monday, but not if students see the nurse or have symptoms

RAINIER — The Rainier School District released a letter Thursday asking students and staff to respect each other's decisions to wear optional face coverings after the statewide indoor mask mandate ends this weekend.

Oregon, Washington and California announced Feb. 28 each state will end its mask mandate at the same time: 11:59 p.m. Friday. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown originally said the mandate would end March 19. The decision affects places like businesses and public schools.

Monday is the first school day when masks will no longer be required inside Rainier school buildings or transportation vehicles, reports the district. The letter states the district is eager for the changes, but opinions of those who disagree should be respected.

"While we are excited to see decisions being shifted to local control, it is important to remember that not all members of our community share in this excitement," the letter states.

The letter, signed by District Superintendent Joseph Hattrick, includes three exceptions to optional masks. Masks will be required when students are being treated by the district nurse, when symptoms begin during the school day and "when staff are in close proximity to others for extended time," says the letter.

Face coverings are still required at medical facilities, including the school nurse's office, the district reports.

Isolating and testing

The Oregon Department of Education released new guidelines March 2, axing requirements for contact tracing and quarantining after positive COVID-19 results "for the general population" starting Saturday. The state's new guidelines "strongly advise" people with COVID-19 to isolate for five days and wear a mask for another five days after the isolation period.

The Oregon Health Authority says isolation separates people with a contagious disease from those who are healthy, whereas quarantining separates people exposed to a contagious disease, and could become sick, from those who have not been exposed.

The district's letter states students with "primary COVID-19 symptoms," like coughing, shortness of breath and a temperature of 100.4 F or higher should stay home from school.

The district says staff can test for COVID-19 at schools, but students under 15 years old will require parent permission. Kits to administer COVID-19 tests at home will be used "in most cases" if symptoms arise during the school day, the letter states.

Staff and volunteers still are required by the state to be vaccinated, the district reports.

