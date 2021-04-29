Rainier School District makes state standardized testing optional this year

That wavier was partially denied by the U.S. Department of Education, which said the state could offer reduced testing, but could not waive all testing.

Hattrick said he reached out to ODE to see what the consequences would be if the district made testing optional. The ODE said there would be no financial hits to the district. Hattrick said districts all over the state and national are choosing not to test this year.

District staff is generally in favor of taking a break from testing this year, Hattrick said, because "nobody would be surprised that students in the last year have struggled and are not at the grade level they would have been if we were in person and the pandemic had not happened."

"Our students are struggling with mental health, social emotional health, so putting them in front of an assessment where they know that they are not going to perform where they think they should is only going to be detrimental to those students who are already struggling in terms of mental health," he told the board. "I don't think the information we receive is going to be valuable."

Board member Elizabeth Richardson said "I absolutely do not think we should be cramming testing in."

