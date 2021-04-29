Rainier School District makes state standardized testing optional this year

Rainier students will not be taking standardized state and federal testing this year, the school board unanimously decided this week, unless they specifically request it.
Superintendent Joseph Hattrick said districts all over Oregon are grappling with the same problem as students have lost instructional time due to the pandemic.
"With a very limited amount of time left with their teachers in the classroom, with us not having prepared our staff or students with training necessary to proctor the assessment, not to mention the inequity that would exist for those students who have remained in CDL, it presents a huge challenge," he said.
Rainier schools will 'stay the course' with hybrid classrooms as COVID-19 cases increase following spring break
Due to learning loss and widening achievement gaps, the district has followed the state department of education's lead and decided to administer the 2020-2021 Smarter Balanced Assessment or other state-mandated tests only to those students who request it, or any students whose parents or guardians request it.
The Oregon Department of Education applied for a waiver for federal summative testing for the 2020-2021 school year, saying it would be an additional stressor for families and students and that "summative assessment cannot meet its intended aims this spring. We cannot make trustworthy academic achievement comparisons between schools and districts sufficient for identification of comprehensive and targeted supports."
That wavier was partially denied by the U.S. Department of Education, which said the state could offer reduced testing, but could not waive all testing.
Hattrick said he reached out to ODE to see what the consequences would be if the district made testing optional. The ODE said there would be no financial hits to the district. Hattrick said districts all over the state and national are choosing not to test this year.
District staff is generally in favor of taking a break from testing this year, Hattrick said, because "nobody would be surprised that students in the last year have struggled and are not at the grade level they would have been if we were in person and the pandemic had not happened."
"Our students are struggling with mental health, social emotional health, so putting them in front of an assessment where they know that they are not going to perform where they think they should is only going to be detrimental to those students who are already struggling in terms of mental health," he told the board. "I don't think the information we receive is going to be valuable."
Board member Elizabeth Richardson said "I absolutely do not think we should be cramming testing in."
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.
Hattrick said while in a non-pandemic year he supports the use of statewide standardized testing, this is a special circumstance and Rainier schools have been administering tests to students this year that provide data teachers can use to adjust to individual student needs.
Christina Hendricks, who is a candidate in the upcoming board election, said she worries waiving testing would mean the district does not know where students are academically and asked the board to postpone passing the resolution until the next meeting to allow for more public comment.
"It's not adequate for me," she told the board. "So many kids out there that do not have an active parent in their lives" to advocate for testing.