Rainier School District cancels classes Friday due to illness and staffing issues

RAINIER — The Rainier School District is closed Friday due to illness and a lack of staff.
There will be no kindergarten or preschool, but afternoon activities will continue as planned, according to the district.
The district's two-week winter break starts Monday, so school will not resume until Jan. 3.
The Daily News, Longview, Wash.
