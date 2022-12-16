 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Rainier School District cancel classes Friday due to illness and staffing issues

  • 0
Front of bus

RAINIER — The Rainier School District is closed Friday due to illness and a lack of staff.

There will be no kindergarten or preschool, but afternoon activities will continue as planned, according to the district. 

The district's two-week winter break starts Monday, so school will not resume until Jan. 3. 

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

100,000 NHS nurses have gone on strike over poor pay in the UK

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News