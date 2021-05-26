Rainier school budget fails to pass, will be reconsidered in June

During a public budget hearing before the vote, no public comments were made.

The total proposed budget for the 2021-2022 school year is $18.1 million, with $10.6 million in the general fund, $5.5 million in the special revenue fund and an ending fund balance of $1.7 million, Hollander said at the meeting. The budget also proposes $101,000 in the capital projects fund and $26,500 in the scholarship fund.

In the budget message, Hattrick said one of the district’s goals is to increase the district’s reserves.

“The Rainier School District has historically operated without a safety net of a substantial contingency fund,” he said. “In order to mitigate the negative effects of an unsure financial future, our goal is to have 15% in reserves by 2023. In 2019-20, the district has 2.5% in reserves.”

Hattrick said this year the district came in under budget, increasing its anticipated reserves by $187,000 for a total of $437,000, roughly 4% of the general fund. Next year, the district projects a total of $837,000 in reserves, or 8% of the general fund.

“If we continue the trend started this year of under-spending, my hope is we could get to 10%,” Hattrick said. “Increasing our reserves is the only way to ensure we have a stable financial future.”