Rainier school budget fails to pass, will be reconsidered in June

RAINIER, Ore. — Members of the Rainier School Board present at their meeting Monday failed to pass the district's proposed budget for next year.
Four of seven elected school board members attended the meeting: President Kari Hollander, Elaine Placido, Noel Hisey and Rod Harding.
A lone "no" vote from Harding on the roughly $10.6 million general fund budget prevented the group from approving the measure, which is expected to be reconsidered at next month's meeting.
Harding said he believes the budget should allocate more funds to staffing.
“With $1.3 million in unappropriated ending fund balance, it’s hard to say that having the number in the classroom go up and having less administrators is a wise decision,” Harding said.
Board president Kari Hollander said hiring decisions are the responsibility of the superintendent and administration staff, and that Superintendent Joseph Hattrick “has said he is evaluating staff levels and making sure we are handling what is needed.”
“That is their decision, not ours, and there is plenty of money here we can move if necessary if they make a decision that requires funding,” Hollander said. “This money is not being squandered, it is being set aside for a future use.”
Hattrick said there are currently no fewer administrative positions, though there are some changes being made in the district through attrition.
During a public budget hearing before the vote, no public comments were made.
The total proposed budget for the 2021-2022 school year is $18.1 million, with $10.6 million in the general fund, $5.5 million in the special revenue fund and an ending fund balance of $1.7 million, Hollander said at the meeting. The budget also proposes $101,000 in the capital projects fund and $26,500 in the scholarship fund.
In the budget message, Hattrick said one of the district’s goals is to increase the district’s reserves.
“The Rainier School District has historically operated without a safety net of a substantial contingency fund,” he said. “In order to mitigate the negative effects of an unsure financial future, our goal is to have 15% in reserves by 2023. In 2019-20, the district has 2.5% in reserves.”
Hattrick said this year the district came in under budget, increasing its anticipated reserves by $187,000 for a total of $437,000, roughly 4% of the general fund. Next year, the district projects a total of $837,000 in reserves, or 8% of the general fund.
Due to learning loss and widening achievement gaps, the district has followed the state department of education's lead and decided to administer the 2020-2021 Smarter Balance Assessment or other state-mandated tests only to those students who request it, or any students whose parents or guardians request it.
“If we continue the trend started this year of under-spending, my hope is we could get to 10%,” Hattrick said. “Increasing our reserves is the only way to ensure we have a stable financial future.”
In addition, Hattrick plans to reduce of staff from the adopted 2020-21 levels by about seven full-time positions “primarily through attrition.”
“It is an exciting time at Rainier School District,” Hattrick said in budget documents. “It is a time that requires creative problem-solving for programs like the pool, a forward thinking approach to curriculum review and adoption, an openness to changing the way we have always done things and supporting a more sustainable as well as rigorous and engaging academic program that will ensure students graduate from the Rainier School District as strong contributors to society.”