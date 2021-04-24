Rainier School Board Zone 5 candidates inspired to run by their children

Budget

The district has struggled with budget woes in the past. In 2019, the district corrected a $260,000 budget deficit by not filling some empty positions and transferring funds from the garbage truck reserve and capital projects fund.

Schoen said while finances always are a focus, she wants to make sure the district is taking care of staff and student mental health and using funds to “let our students excel and not just make it through.”

“Finances are always as big issue,” she said. ‘Where is the funding coming from and how is it being distributed? For our students and for all of the staff there, are we providing what they need now? Some things may be out of date be in materials, education or facilities … we need to be making sure we have access to services for everybody.”

Usher said she knows the district has “continuously struggled” with the budget, so she wants to make sure the budget is stable and can be maintained when the district goes back into full time class.

Two areas of focus for her are making sure COVID-19 relief funds are targeted at catching students up and seeing if the funding can be used to reduce class sizes, which she said has been a challenge for teachers in recent years.

