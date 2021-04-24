Rainier School Board Zone 5 candidates inspired to run by their children

Melissa Schoen and Christine Usher both decided to run for the Zone 5 seat on the Rainier School board to get involved with their children’s education and make sure all children in the community have strong opportunities.
Schoen is running because with her five young children, “we’re going to have kids going there for 20 years so I want to make sure” the education is the best possible, she said.
She said while she’s not the kind of leader to be out front “leading the charge and beating the drum,” she is a persistent leader who “is going to be there and take it on and see it all the way though.”
“When I take something on it's not lightly,” she said.
Usher said after spending a lot of time in her daughter’s classrooms at Hudson Park in years past and experiencing distance learning, she wanted to get involved to advocate for students and staff and make sure that a Rainier education is the best education to get.
“I plan to be a strong advocate for the students, teachers and the community,” she said. “We have some really great teachers at Rainier and I really want Rainier to be the best place to work.”
Usher described herself as a team player and someone who is driven to follow rules and procedures, because of her 17 years in the PeaceHeath Southwest neonatal unit.
Budget
The district has struggled with budget woes in the past. In 2019, the district corrected a $260,000 budget deficit by not filling some empty positions and transferring funds from the garbage truck reserve and capital projects fund.
Schoen said while finances always are a focus, she wants to make sure the district is taking care of staff and student mental health and using funds to “let our students excel and not just make it through.”
“Finances are always as big issue,” she said. ‘Where is the funding coming from and how is it being distributed? For our students and for all of the staff there, are we providing what they need now? Some things may be out of date be in materials, education or facilities … we need to be making sure we have access to services for everybody.”
Usher said she knows the district has “continuously struggled” with the budget, so she wants to make sure the budget is stable and can be maintained when the district goes back into full time class.
Two areas of focus for her are making sure COVID-19 relief funds are targeted at catching students up and seeing if the funding can be used to reduce class sizes, which she said has been a challenge for teachers in recent years.
“We are going to be seeing those (COVID-19) learning gaps,” she said.
Briarcliff Pool
The Briarcliff pool played a large part in the 2019 budget deficit. Although the district closed the pool to save money, it still had to pay off a debt of $253,690 for past years of operation, according to board documents.
While a community group called Friends of the Rainier pool used donations to reopen the pool for the 2019 swim season, that was not a permanent solution.
Both Usher and Schoen said they have strong ties to the pool – Schoen learned to be a lifeguard and Usher learned to swim there – and they want to see it reopen, but that will need community support.
Schoen said that might mean partnering with other school districts or towns.
“I think sometimes we have to get creative in how we fund things … where can we find a path of legitimate fundraising?” she said.
Usher said she’d like to explore community-based funding, since the pool is a community resource but also a strain on school finances.
“I would love to see that pool be open,” she said. “The kids love having swim lessons incorporated into PE class. They look forward to that and not all students are able to be taken to swim lessons outside of school.”
Election information
Ballots for the May 18 special election will go out April 28 and need to be returned by mail or in the drop box by City Hall by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
A majority of seats on the Rainier School Board are up for election this year. Along with Zone 5, Zones 1, 2, 4 and 7 are up.
School board member terms are four years, but Zone 4 is a two-year term this election due to a resignation. Noel Hisey was chosen in September by the board to fill the Zone 4 seat and is running unopposed to complete the term.
In Zone 1, board member Elizabeth Richardson is unopposed on the ballot for re-election. Current board members Kari Hollander and Jeff Flat both filed to run in Zone 2. Hollander previously represented Zone 5.
In Zone 7, Christina Hendricks and Sidney Goodrich are running. While current board member Darren Vaughn will also be on the ballot, he has asked people not to vote for him in the May election as he will be moving out of state in June.