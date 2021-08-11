Rainier School Board sends letter to state advocating more local power

Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 1 in 24 residents have been infected, a total of 2,192 reported cases.

Board chair Elaine Placido asked what the district would do if the state again mandated remote education.

Hattrick said that was a “scary thought” and he was just hoping not to get there.

“When I see articles that other states have moved in that direction I get nervous,” he said. “We need to continue to advocate for our communities; we will continue to call lawmakers and seek an audience with the governor.”

The board also voted to reduce sports fees.

Over the past four years, the fees have fluctuated. Hattrick said last year, the board approved a $100 per sport fee for middle school students and a $150 per sport fee for high school students. However, all fees were waived last year because of the pandemic.

From 2016 to 2019, the fee was $50 per sport for middle school students and $100 per sport for high school students. On average, the sports fees have brought in $33,700, while the average cost for the sports programs is about $164,000. Hattrick said the board has transferred $125,500 from the general fund each year on average to cover the difference.