Rainier School Board passes $18M budget, will re-open Briarcliff pool

Hattrick said the district received a grant to reopen the pool for summer school PE swimming lessons, but he would like to keep it open for the community if it falls within the budget.

Board member Rod Harding said he would prefer to see money go to reducing class size before any money goes to the pool, and Hattrick said the district already had plans in motion to reduce elementary class sizes.

Board member Noel Hisey voted against the reopening, saying “as much as I’d like to see it reopen” he had concerns about the COVID liabilities for the district.

The board also approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Rainier Public Library to allow district staff to run the library, which is located in City Hall.

Hattrick told the board while he will present a formal fall reopening plan at the next meeting after consulting with the district’s legal services, the plan is to “return to normal” with optional mask wearing.

North Columbia Academy, the district’s alternative school, also will remain a district program for the next year instead of trying to regain its charter, Hattrick said.