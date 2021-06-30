Rainier School Board passes $18M budget, will re-open Briarcliff pool

RAINIER — The Rainier School Board passed its $18 million budget for 2021-22 at Monday's meeting and voted to reopen Briarcliff pool for summer school programs and potentially for a longer period of time.
Board member Darren Vaughn abstained from the vote because he said he “did not pay enough attention to details” to feel comfortable voting, though he thought the budget cycle went smoothly this year. The budget failed to pass at last month's meeting.
Of the total $18 million budget, the general fund has $10.7 million allocated; the special revenue fund $5.5 million; unappropriated amounts about $1 million; the capital projects fund about $101,000; the scholarship fund $26,500; and the debt service fund about $745,000.
The board also set the property taxes at $5.436 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Only four of seven board members were in attendance Monday night: President Kari Hollander, Elaine Placido, Noel Hisey and Rod Harding. Passing the budget would have required all four to vote yes.
Board member Elaine Placido said she appreciates the district is starting to build up its reserves.
District business manager Scotti Erickson said the district is in a “very positive financial position” and Rainier will get $335,000 more from the state than budgeted for, which school officials plan to use to build more financial stability.
School programs
The board voted 5-1 in favor of allowing Superintendent Joseph Hattrick to reopen the pool. The board officially closed it to save money in August 2019.
Hattrick said the district received a grant to reopen the pool for summer school PE swimming lessons, but he would like to keep it open for the community if it falls within the budget.
Board member Rod Harding said he would prefer to see money go to reducing class size before any money goes to the pool, and Hattrick said the district already had plans in motion to reduce elementary class sizes.
Board member Noel Hisey voted against the reopening, saying “as much as I’d like to see it reopen” he had concerns about the COVID liabilities for the district.
The board also approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Rainier Public Library to allow district staff to run the library, which is located in City Hall.
Hattrick told the board while he will present a formal fall reopening plan at the next meeting after consulting with the district’s legal services, the plan is to “return to normal” with optional mask wearing.
North Columbia Academy, the district’s alternative school, also will remain a district program for the next year instead of trying to regain its charter, Hattrick said.
In March, the board voted to allow an expedited charter application process after learning the charter had been revoked by the state for not following some guidelines, such as having a separate governing board.
Hattrick said for now the school would remain a district program instead of a separate school and staffing would be adjusted accordingly.
Superintendent evaluation
Board President Kari Hollander shared a summary of Hattrick’s yearly board evaluation Monday.
She said surveys were sent to board members to rate Hattrick’s performance in various areas from one to four, and his final score was the average of the responses.
In visionary district leadership he scored 3; in ethics and professional conduct, a 3.6; in inclusive district culture, a 3.4; in culturally responsive instructional leadership, a 2.8; in communication and community relations, a 4; in efficient organizational management, a 3; in efficient financial management, a 3.6; an in policy, government and advocacy, a 3.6.
Due to learning loss and widening achievement gaps, the district has followed the state department of education's lead and decided to administer the 2020-2021 Smarter Balance Assessment or other state-mandated tests only to those students who request it, or any students whose parents or guardians request it.
As for Hattrick’s progress toward his personal goals, he was rated 3.8 in communication; 4 in bringing fiscal stability; and 3.4 in providing a quality education.
Hollander said in the areas Hattrick scored lowest, the low scores were more about a lack of data from a hard year and less reflective of Hattrick himself.
“Communication has come miles forward … in a year of chaos,” she said.