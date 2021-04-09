Rainier School Board member Vaughn will be on May ballot but not eligible to serve

When ballots go out to Rainier residents for the May election, school board member Darren Vaughn is asking people not to vote for him, as he plans to move out of the state.

Vaughn represents Zone 7 and filed for reelection earlier this year, but told The Daily News he now plans to relocate to Idaho by June for a new job and won’t be eligible to serve on the board.

As the deadline to file or withdraw candidacy passed March 18, Vaughn said he was unable to get his name off the ballot and did not want to cause confusion in the May 18 election.

Two people filed to run for Vaughn’s seat and will be on the ballot: Christina Hendricks and Sidney Goodrich.

A majority of seats on the Rainier School Board are up for election this year. Along with Vaughn’s at-large seat for Zone 7, Zones 1, 2, 4 and 5 are up.

School board member terms are four years, but Zone 4 is a two-year term this election due to a resignation.

In Zone 1, board member Elizabeth Richardson is unopposed on the ballot for re-election.

Current board members Kari Hollander and Jeff Flat both filed to run in Zone 2. Hollander previously represented Zone 5.