Rainier School Board discusses board absence policy, vaccine clinic

The Rainier School Board is asking the state for guidance after one board member has been participating remotely for the last several months due to an out-of-state business.
At Monday’s meeting, the board discussed Vice Chair Kari Hollander’s remote participation in meetings since July and if that counted as attendance after getting multiple community complaints about it.
“I do want to apologize to the community for my lack of physical presence recently,” Hollander said via phone at the meeting. “That was never my intention.”
Hollander, who was re-elected in May, started a business in another state recently, but disputed claims she is no longer a resident in the school district.
“I am a tax-paying citizen of the state of Oregon,” she said. “I have started a business in another state which I’m fully allowed to do as a citizen of Oregon and the United States of America. My residency is not in question.”
Hollander said she tried to be in person several times, but when the August board meeting date was changed at the last minute she could not change her plane tickets. She said she typically does not attend in October because she is traveling with family, and this meeting she has pneumonia.
“That’s where I stand,” she said. “I understand I have been a strong person on the board and most recently served as chair. I understand that my presence sitting at the table is missed. I realize that but I am here to serve.”
The current policy states board members can be removed if they “cease to discharge the duties of office for two consecutive months unless prevented by sickness or unavoidable cause” or for four consecutive months for any reason.
Board chair Elaine Placido said the policy does not clarify if remote attendance counts when the rest of the board is in person and asked Superintendent Joseph Hattrick to ask the state board of education and the Coalition of Oregon School Administrators for an opinion.
“I appreciate Ms. Hollander participating in the best way she can, but I think it’s important that board members are available to members of our community and be available to honor the commitment they made by being present at the meetings,” Placido said.
Board member Christine Hendricks said she also got several constituent complaints and while she understands what Hollander said about being a resident, “if she’s not here living in the community it’s difficult for her to see what’s going on as a community and what people are dealing with.”
Placido said the discussion “does not diminish Ms. Hollander’s contributions to the board at this point or at any point in the future.”
Hollander added she does not “take any offense to questions or anything of that nature” but wanted to point out that “other than ugly threats over the last five years I have never received an email or phone call from a constituent with a concern or question they wanted me to address.”
In other businesses, the board unanimously approved hiring another special education teacher to help with the 30 Rainier students on Individual Education Plans and allowing the Rainier competitive cheer team to travel to nationals in Anaheim, California.
For all school trips longer than 100 miles one way, the group must get board approval and have signed forms from parents. The cheer coaches said the team planned to pay for everything themselves, a cost of about $14,400, by fundraising.
Briarcliff pool will be open in time for swim season, the board heard, after needing several repairs.
Hattrick said in October, the school had 19 total positive COVID-19 cases reported. Ten of those cases were in grades prekindergarten through sixth, eight in grades seven through twelve and one among staff. Due to exposure, 100 pre-k through sixth-graders had to be quarantined in October, along with 114 in seventh through 12th grade and four staff members.
The district plans to hold an all-ages vaccine clinic on campus from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18
Hattrick said anyone interested should talk to their medical provider and then register on the school website. There will be games and other fun activities at the clinic, he said.