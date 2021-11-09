Rainier School Board discusses board absence policy, vaccine clinic

The current policy states board members can be removed if they “cease to discharge the duties of office for two consecutive months unless prevented by sickness or unavoidable cause” or for four consecutive months for any reason.

Board chair Elaine Placido said the policy does not clarify if remote attendance counts when the rest of the board is in person and asked Superintendent Joseph Hattrick to ask the state board of education and the Coalition of Oregon School Administrators for an opinion.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I appreciate Ms. Hollander participating in the best way she can, but I think it’s important that board members are available to members of our community and be available to honor the commitment they made by being present at the meetings,” Placido said.

Board member Christine Hendricks said she also got several constituent complaints and while she understands what Hollander said about being a resident, “if she’s not here living in the community it’s difficult for her to see what’s going on as a community and what people are dealing with.”

Placido said the discussion “does not diminish Ms. Hollander’s contributions to the board at this point or at any point in the future.”