Rainier school board candidates running for seat 7 focus on return to school

The two candidates on the Rainier School Board ballot for seat 7 both are focused on getting students back in school.
Christina Hendricks and Sidney Goodrich both said they planned to be “advocates” for students and see getting back to full-time, in-person instruction as the biggest challenge facing the district next year.
“The kids need a voice,” Hendricks said. “They need an advocate so that every child is given the opportunity to reach their full academic potential.”
Hendricks said the remote learning her four grandkids received this past year is “not satisfactory.”
“It’s not fair,” she said. “They need to be educated. These are the kids of the future, and we’re really doing them an injustice.”
Goodrich said his main focus if elected also would be on students, as he fears students who are a year behind in schooling now might never catch up.
“I feel that many, if not most, of the students have suffered a great loss due to COVID-19 closures and restrictions, and many of them are now a full year or more behind where they would be,” Goodrich said. “I hope the board can influence for a return to a more traditional education emphasizing reading, writing, math, science and history and find ways to help the students to make up some of what they lost.”
While current board member Darren Vaughn will also be on the ballot, he has asked people not to vote for him in the May election as he will be moving out of state in June.
Hendricks said she would also like to see the public comment procedure at board meetings made easier, as signing up beforehand can be a barrier.
“I understand there are some questions that may not be answered right away because they may take some research; that’s perfectly fine for them to say,” she said. “(But) give the moms and the dads the right to ask questions regarding their children and education.”
Budget
The district has struggled with budget woes in the past. In 2019, the district corrected a $260,000 budget deficit by not filling some empty positions and transferring funds from the garbage truck reserve and capital projects fund.
Hendricks said she wants to make sure that incoming COVID-19 relief funds from the government are “used strictly for the education needs for the kids.”
“If elected, part of my role is to analyze the budget and the spending and ask those hard questions,” she said.
Goodrich said as the district has a pre-defined income, it needs to make sure it stays within those limitations.
“It’s not a small amount of money,” he said. “There’s thousands of dollars for each student enrolled that comes from the government. I think we have to find ways to live within the budget.”
Briarcliff Pool
The Briarcliff pool played a large part in the 2019 budget deficit. Although the district closed the pool to save money, it still had to pay off a debt of $253,690 for past years of operation, according to board documents.
While a community group called Friends of the Rainier pool used donations to reopen the pool for the 2019 swim season, that was not a permanent solution.
Goodrich said he wanted to find ways to open the pool back up “because it’s an important asset for the community.”
“Teaching kids to swim saved a lot of lives,” he said.
He said he’d like to look into ways to cut down the cost of heating the water, but said he doesn’t agree that the pool needs to pay for itself. He said he would support using budget money for the pool.
Hendricks said she’d like to see the pool reopened and would like to explore doing something similar to Clatskanie, where the Park and Recreation district manages the pool under its own tax base.
“While the pool is at the school, it is used very much by the public. I think that is something I would really like to see explored to get that pool back up and running,” she said. “We need to look outside the box for ways to fund things that are unique and different.”
Hendricks described herself as a strong listener and said she thinks all options need to be thoroughly discussed before making any decision.
Goodrich said he emphasizes communication “and being able to listen and communicate in good English what my thoughts are.”
Election information
Ballots for the May 18 special election will go out April 28 and need to be returned by mail or in the drop box by City Hall by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
A majority of seats on the Rainier School Board are up for election this year. Along with Zone 7, Zones 1, 2, 4 and 5 are up.
School board member terms are four years, but Zone 4 is a two-year term this election due to a resignation. Noel Hisey was chosen in September by the board to fill the Zone 4 seat and is running unopposed to complete the term.
In Zone 1, board member Elizabeth Richardson is unopposed on the ballot for re-election. Current board members Kari Hollander and Jeff Flat both filed to run in Zone 2. Hollander previously represented Zone 5.
In Zone 5, Christine Usher and Melissa Schoen filed to run for Hollander’s vacated seat.