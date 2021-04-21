Rainier school board candidates running for seat 7 focus on return to school

“It’s not a small amount of money,” he said. “There’s thousands of dollars for each student enrolled that comes from the government. I think we have to find ways to live within the budget.”

Briarcliff Pool

The Briarcliff pool played a large part in the 2019 budget deficit. Although the district closed the pool to save money, it still had to pay off a debt of $253,690 for past years of operation, according to board documents.

While a community group called Friends of the Rainier pool used donations to reopen the pool for the 2019 swim season, that was not a permanent solution.

Goodrich said he wanted to find ways to open the pool back up “because it’s an important asset for the community.”

“Teaching kids to swim saved a lot of lives,” he said.

He said he’d like to look into ways to cut down the cost of heating the water, but said he doesn’t agree that the pool needs to pay for itself. He said he would support using budget money for the pool.

Hendricks said she’d like to see the pool reopened and would like to explore doing something similar to Clatskanie, where the Park and Recreation district manages the pool under its own tax base.