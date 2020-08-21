Rainier School Board authorizes large COVID-19 related purchases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rainier School Board authorized the superintendent to make several large COVID-19 related purchases, including teacher laptops, at a special meeting Friday.

Interim superintendent Joseph Hattrick asked the board to give him permission to make purchases for reopening the schools and for COVID-19 related costs that exceed $25,000. All of those those purchases will be paid out of COVID-related grants, and the permission expires at the end of the calendar year.

"We have a couple big purchases here leading up to the school year," Hattrick told the board, adding that the blanket permission would be easier than calling a meeting each time.

One purchase is $50,000 in laptops, Hattrick said. That would replace "severely out of date" teacher laptops and some older student Chromebooks. That's in addition to the roughly $80,000 in laptops for students the previous superintendent Michael Carter spent.

That $80,000 purchase was done without board knowledge, so Hattrick said he wanted to make sure the board was fully aware of the purchases he makes.

In other business, the board added a discussion about resuming in-person board meetings to the next regular meeting agenda. Board member Rod Harding suggested the change, saying that if teachers were back in the building, the board should be, too.

