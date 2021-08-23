Rainier pool opening again on pause, district plans to move foward

The pool was closed in August 2019 after the deficit it had been creating in the school budget became too great. The district was carrying a debt of $253,690 related to the pool in November 2019, as it had been taking about $100,000 annually from the school general fund to operate the pool.

The majority of those costs were for personnel.

A community group, Friends of Rainier Pool, formed in the fall of 2019 and worked to take over operation and management of the pool, which was used for swimming lessons, high school PE, lifeguard classes and by the swim team.

The group ran several fundraisers and collected at least $5,300 from a dinner auction and chili cook off, along with some direct donations.

Friends of the Rainier Pool opened the pool in November for the school swim team to have a place to practice, and closed the pool again after the season finished in late February.

At the time, school board member Kari Hollander also was the president of Friends of Rainier Pool. She said Friday the group has disbanded. They opened the pool for the 2019-2020 swim season and then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“We’re not active anymore, between the superintendent change and COVID there was no reason,” she said.