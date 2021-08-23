Rainier pool opening again on pause, district plans to move foward

RAINIER — The Briarcliff pool did not open for summer swim lessons because of equipment failures, but school officials said the plan is to one day reopen the pool.
“The goal is still to get it reopened, I just don’t know when or at what level,” Superintendent Joseph Hattrick said Monday.
In a June meeting, the school board voted 5-1 in favor of allowing Hattrick to reopen the pool. Board member Noel Hisey voted against reopening because he said he was worried about COVID-19 precautions and the liability to the district.
Hattrick said the district received a grant to reopen the pool for summer school physical education swimming lessons, but at the Aug. 9 school board meeting Hattrick said the pool vacuum was not working.
Because it would cost about $30,000 to replace it, the pool reopening was paused. Hattrick said he also learned many people who were lifeguards for the pool in the past let their lifeguard certifications lapse because the pool had closed.
While that means the district will not get that specific grant funding anymore, Hattrick said he was pursuing other options and also was open to a community partnership to help run the pool. In past board meetings, he said the YMCA had shown interest.
“A pool sitting unused for a year and a half has a lot of maintenance issues,” he said. “We’re in the process of dealing with some of those with hopes that we can at least have it open for classes at some point this year.”
The pool was closed in August 2019 after the deficit it had been creating in the school budget became too great. The district was carrying a debt of $253,690 related to the pool in November 2019, as it had been taking about $100,000 annually from the school general fund to operate the pool.
The majority of those costs were for personnel.
A community group, Friends of Rainier Pool, formed in the fall of 2019 and worked to take over operation and management of the pool, which was used for swimming lessons, high school PE, lifeguard classes and by the swim team.
The group ran several fundraisers and collected at least $5,300 from a dinner auction and chili cook off, along with some direct donations.
Friends of the Rainier Pool opened the pool in November for the school swim team to have a place to practice, and closed the pool again after the season finished in late February.
At the time, school board member Kari Hollander also was the president of Friends of Rainier Pool. She said Friday the group has disbanded. They opened the pool for the 2019-2020 swim season and then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“We’re not active anymore, between the superintendent change and COVID there was no reason,” she said.
A memorandum of understanding between the school and the group in January 2020 laid out that the Friends of the Rainier Pool would reimburse the district for “actual costs of pool operations and will provide their own staffing” and that the district would cover the cost of the swim coach, transportation to and from swim meets and “basic custodial and maintenance needs.”
Some dispute arose over just how much that cost was, with the Friends of the Rainier Pool asking for more detailed invoices. As the pool is not on a separate meter, Friends of Rainier Pool representative Rhonda Cameron told the district at the June 8, 2020, meeting that they felt the group was being billed for “an excessive amount of the district’s utilities” as an oversight.
In July 2020, Hattrick took over as superintendent.
The Friends of the Rainier Pool originally were billed just over $17,000 for four months of use, Hattrick said at a March 29 board meeting. The group paid the district just under $6,500, as non-personnel costs were about $1,000 per month in the past.
Hattrick said at the meeting that the “challenging question seems to me is that there is no way to truly calculate the cost to operate the pool, and the MOU did not specify the exact cost, just that Friends of the Rainier Pool would cover non-personnel costs.”
Non-personnel costs averaged about $12,000 per year the past five years, he said, but it “could be slightly higher because this is just an educated guess.”
Ultimately, the board decided to accept the current payment from the community group and move forward, though it did not vote on the matter.
Hattrick said Monday that the goal was to make the pool self-sustaining so the district does not end up with another deficit, but the district still is finalizing the details.