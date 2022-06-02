Rainier graduates join parade before Saturday's ceremony

RAINIER — Elementary students shouted and clapped as 68 high school seniors gathered Friday to walk through the halls of the Rainier school district campus.

Each year, graduates parade the Rainier campus in their "grad walk" to show off their hard-earned, black and green caps and gowns.

The walk not only gives a chance for the class of 2022 to celebrate their accomplishments, but helps encourage younger students to work hard towards graduating high school.

"I'm most excited for my future and starting something new," Aubrey Sorensen, one of four valedictorians said after marching through the Rainier campus.

Chloe Crawford, Jeremiah duPlessis and Lillian Tygret are the other valedictorians. Micah Boursaw is the salutatorian.

The Rainier High School Graduation will be held in the high school gym at 7 p.m., Saturday. The ceremony will include speeches from the salutatorian and valedictorians, a Czechoslovakian foreign exchange student, Principal Graden Blue, and Superintendent Joseph Hattrick.

A chair will be kept vacant in honor of Jaedyn Allen, who died in 2018 and would have graduated this year.

The ceremony will be followed by a "safe and sober party," a surprise party for seniors hosted by parents of the graduating class.

There are no COVID-19 restrictions, but a ticket is needed to attend the ceremony.

