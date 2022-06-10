 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rain pushes Woodland, Kalama, Castle Rock graduations inside Friday night

Wahkiakum High School graduation 2021

Wahkiakum High School is in for another rainy graduation ceremony Friday, much like last year. 

 Hayley Day

Woodland, Kalama and Castle Rock high schools are moving their Friday evening graduation ceremonies indoors because of forecasted rain. 

Wahkiakum High School graduation will remain outside in the stadium. People are encouraged to dress for the weather and bring umbrellas or pop up tents if needed. 

Woodland's graduation starts at 7 p.m. and will be held inside. Seating will be limited. The ceremony will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vc2VeoyG92s

Castle Rock's graduation will be in the high school gym. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the ceremony starts at 7 p.m. Seniors will be given 10 tickets for guests because of the gym's maximum capacity. The school is working on a plan for overflow into the forum, according to the high school's Facebook page. 

People can watch the ceremony online by visiting kltv.com, selecting "livestreaming" under the KLTV Live tab and clicking on Education Channel 28. 

Kalama's graduation will be held in the high school gym at 7 p.m. The district anticipates there will be enough room in the gym for families but is setting up an overflow area in the school's lower commons. Attendees are asked to carpool if possible and plan for traffic.

The school will livestream the graduation at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ngnL7A6s6M.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

