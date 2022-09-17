RA Long student is named Washington 'STEM Rising Star'

Crime scene tape, blood spatter and a shattered beaker surrounded the disjointed body sprawled on the floor of a laboratory at R.A. Long High School.

Of course, none of it was real. But to the students taking a STEM course at the high school, it represented a chance for them to learn about forensic science for the first time in one of the most interactive ways possible: by solving a fake crime.

It's in this classroom where R.A. Long junior Audrey Zdunich developed her passion for nursing and medical science.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

This year, Zdunich, with the help of her teacher Hanna Burleson, earned the title of a Washington STEM Rising Star from the regional educational service district.

"To think someone thought of me for that, it just made me feel really proud of myself," Zdunich said.

Burleson, who has been with R.A. Long since 2013, recently took the mantle as teacher in the two-story STEM lab at the school that houses drones, forensic science practice kits, microscopes and a $75,000 virtual interactive dissection table.

The classroom was once a woodworking shop that often went unused, Superintendent Dan Zorn said. Around four years ago, the Longview School District got a state grant to help them turn it into a lab that could serve students interested in career and technical education.

"It was a direct response to the need out there to expand what's available to our kids," Zorn said.

Burleson started as the teacher in the lab last year and splits her classes between R.A. Long and Mark Morris high school students so both could have a chance at being in the interactive classroom, she said.

When Zdunich was a sophomore last year, Burleson said Zdunich showed valuable organization skills that she used to help her and her peers during one of the several hands-on exercises.

The result was a ceremony in Vancouver, where Zdunich was the recipient of a $500 stipend from Career Connect Southwest, which hosts a number of internships and opportunities for students to get more involved in career and technical education.

Local STEM teachers, business leaders and other community members nominated 13 students across Southwest Washington due to their achievements in engineering, science and mathematics.

Three regional students were chosen as Rising Stars, including Zdunich: Alexis Manning from Pacific Crest Innovation Academy and Kaylee Kirkelie from Ridgefield High School.

Zdunich's mother Micah Zdunich said her daughter showed an interest as a child in veterinary medicine, but that her passion for medical science grew as a result of Burleson's class.

"I would say I don't think she was really fully interested until she took this class," Micah Zdunich said. "She would come home and tell us all about it."

Audrey Zdunich said her favorite project last year involved planning how to set up a mobile medical facility, spurring an interest to eventually possibly pursue a career as a trauma nurse.

"For most kids, what makes the class great is the teacher," Audrey Zdunich said. "Mrs. Burleson always has such a good attitude and you can tell she really cares."