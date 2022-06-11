RA Long, Mark Morris seniors recognized for resilience during COVID at graduation ceremonies

Longview seniors earned their diplomas and celebrated the beginning of a new chapter in their lives Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

"You've persevered and overcome some very unique sets of circumstances (in) your graduation journey," Superintendent Dan Zorn told the graduating seniors during the commencement ceremony. "Well done. Good luck. Be safe. Stay smart. Reach wide and smile."

R.A. Long High School saw 156 students walk in the ceremony, with 178 from Mark Morris High School.

Jayla Clark, R.A. Long senior, gave a "Looking Back" speech to reminisce with her classmates, most of whom she said she grew up with during her schooling.

"We've become aspiring business people and we've become future leaders," Clark said. "And we've all had the pleasure of seeing each other grow into these things."

Cardin Chung, also from R.A. Long, juxtaposed with a "Looking Forward" speech that focused on the fact that many seniors will have hard choices to make in their lives and the potential to enact change.

"None of us are going to live perfect lives," Chung told his peers. "We're going to make a million mistakes, but we're going to learn from that and keep striving to make better choices for ourselves whether that means changing our path or moving forward."

R.A. Long Principal Rich Reeves told the seniors he was proud of them for weathering the challenges that came with the COVID-19 pandemic. He advised the seniors to push forward and work hard in whatever they chose to do.

"Your resilience is mind-blowing and your experience has shaped who you are," Reeves said.

Mark Morris Principal Aaron Whitright told the seniors they should go forward in life with courage, integrity and perseverance.

"It sounds like a simple concept, but you'll find times in your life where it won't be so easy," Whitright said.

Peyton Blondin, Mark Morris senior class president, said the last four years showed her to be more confident and become better equipped for the next chapter in life.

"I'm not going to be the first person to say these past four years have been trying," Blondin told her peers. "But it's because of that difficult journey we can appreciate where we end up more. Now this doesn't mean it's the end of our journey, or our final destination, not by a longshot. But it's nice to take our time here and celebrate the end of this chapter in our book of life. A book that grants us so many opportunities to grow and create so many important memories."

Mark Morris teacher Steve Kloke presented senior Adam Nixon with the faculty award. The S.M. Morris Award, given to students who provide community and public services, was given to Joshua Pond.

