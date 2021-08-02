R.A. Long and Mark Morris to get new gym floors as part of summer upgrades

When students are predictably absent from school grounds in the summer — as opposed to COVID-19 reasons — it becomes the perfect time for maintenance projects across the Longview School District to help ensure that facilities are up to standard for students and staff alike.
With that circumstance in mind, 13 projects from the PRAM (Preservation, Renovation and Maintenance) list were approved by the school board at the July 12 board meeting.
The total cost of these projects is $401,604 and includes a contingency budget for any unforeseen costs. The money comes entirely from Capital and Technology Levy funding.
“We’re very thankful to the voters to have these dollars, because these are cap and tech levy dollars, to be able to extend the life of our physical assets,” school district communications director Rick Parrish said.
The projects that make their way onto the PRAM list go beyond normal everyday maintenance.
“It’s significant ones that aren’t just small little things we would just normally take care of throughout the normal course of our maintenance budget,” school district facilities manager Jason Reetz said.
Most of these projects can and will be completed during the summer, Reetz added, but some may extend into the school year due to labor, supply and vendor shortages that have added difficulty to getting projects approved and bids accepted. Reetz assured that any projects that do extend into the school year will not interfere with student learning.
One of the most noticeable projects this summer will be the refurbishment of the gym floors at both R.A. Long and Mark Morris High Schools. Normally, the gym floors are simply reconditioned, but eventually, the surface needs to be sanded down to the wood and redone.
“After (reconditioning) for so long, you start seeing more wear in the floor than what reconditioning is going to handle and you start to see a little bit of delamination between the wood and the finish,” Reetz said.
As part of the refurbishment, both floors will also receive updated designs and graphics that will give a new look to both gymnasiums. A new design doesn’t happen every day, as R.A. Long’s floor was last redesigned in 1988.
The cost to refinish R.A. Long’s floor will be $43,979. Mark Morris’ refinishing will cost more, at $60,747, due to a larger surface area as well as the refinishing of both mezzanines.
Parrish assured that they balanced cost with quality while planning the projects.
“We want these floors to look great and to be outstanding and to take the opportunity to do the job right and at the same time to do it in a cost-effective way,” he said.
Both designs for the floors have been finalized and the first steps in the refinishing process are already under way.
In addition to the high school gym floors, Olympic, Columbia Heights and Mint Valley elementary schools will all be receiving new security fencing.
New flooring was approved at Kessler Elementary and window coverings will be installed at the Broadway Learning Center to help control temperature.
Columbia Heights and Monticello Middle School will also get upgraded lighting in their parking lots.
The gym floors aren’t the only athletic facilities that will be getting upgrades, as both the R.A. Long and Mark Morris baseball fields will be getting new sprinkler systems installed. The R.A. Long JV softball and slow-pitch field will also get a sprinkler system added.
The projects were selected after Reetz reviewed the state of all sites and spoke with administrators to determine what upgrades should be prioritized at each location. Then the Facilities Advisory Committee, a group comprised of administrators, representatives from the district office and community members, decided which projects should be taken to the board for approval.
Parrish mentioned the importance of doing maintenance every year in order to keep the facilities up to date and provide a good learning environment.
“This is just like your house that you live in,” he said. “When your roof needs to be replaced, it’s a significant expense, but you’re better off to replace it than have the roof leak all over. At the end of the day, our goal is to have a safe and healthy environment for the students to learn and the employees to work.”
The Cap and Tech Levy funds are vital to maintaining the facilities, Parrish added.
“Clearly, if the cap levy funds were to go away, it would be a significant challenge to maintain our facilities the way they really should be maintained,” he said.
Additional projects are currently on the PRAM list that have not yet been approved as they are waiting to receive bids before taking them to the board.