R.A. Long and Mark Morris to get new gym floors as part of summer upgrades

One of the most noticeable projects this summer will be the refurbishment of the gym floors at both R.A. Long and Mark Morris High Schools. Normally, the gym floors are simply reconditioned, but eventually, the surface needs to be sanded down to the wood and redone.

“After (reconditioning) for so long, you start seeing more wear in the floor than what reconditioning is going to handle and you start to see a little bit of delamination between the wood and the finish,” Reetz said.

As part of the refurbishment, both floors will also receive updated designs and graphics that will give a new look to both gymnasiums. A new design doesn’t happen every day, as R.A. Long’s floor was last redesigned in 1988.

The cost to refinish R.A. Long’s floor will be $43,979. Mark Morris’ refinishing will cost more, at $60,747, due to a larger surface area as well as the refinishing of both mezzanines.

Parrish assured that they balanced cost with quality while planning the projects.

“We want these floors to look great and to be outstanding and to take the opportunity to do the job right and at the same time to do it in a cost-effective way,” he said.