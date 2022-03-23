Preschool, kindergarten registration open in Kalama

Preschool and kindergarten registration at the Kalama Elementary School opened Monday for families with virtual and in-person options to enroll children for the next school year, school officials said.

Application packets for kindergarten or the Little Nooks Preschool are available for download online or at the elementary school front office open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on school days, according to a news release from the Kalama School District.

No official deadline exists for the registration, but the district said families should try to complete applications before June 1 to prepare for proper staffing levels, according to the school’s registration website.

Kalama School District to offer preschool program Children ages 3-5 will be able to attend Little Nooks Preschool starting Jan. 31 for $300 per month. There will be two daily sessions available four days a week, a morning session from 8:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. and an afternoon session from 12:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Families also are encouraged to reserve their spots for an in-person open house session either from 4 to 5 p.m. or 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 14 at the elementary school, according to a press release from the Kalama School District.

Children who turn 5 years old by Aug. 31 can attend kindergarten at no cost to families, according to the district press release. Applications must include up-to-date immunization records, a copy of the child's birth certificate and proof of residency within the Kalama School District.

Preschool typically costs $300 per session, according to the preschool’s registration website, with some families who could qualify for financial assistance.

Session options at the Little Nooks Preschool include mornings from 8:30 to 11:15 a.m. or afternoons from 12:15 to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, according to the district’s press release. Children 3 to 5 years old, if they turn 5 after Aug. 31, can register at the “fully inclusive” program that will focus on social and academic skill-building, the release said.

