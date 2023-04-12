KALAMA — Families looking to enroll their children in pre-kindergarten programs at the Kalama School District can start to fill out their forms, with the district encouraging caregivers to do so before June.

The process to enroll includes providing the district with up-to-date immunization records, a birth certificate and proof of residency.

Preschool programs in Kalama give families options for free full-day kindergarten, transitional kindergarten and a "fully inclusive" Little Nooks Preschool, the district said in a news release.

Children who turn 5 years old by Aug. 31 can register for full-day kindergarten. The program includes a focus on helping children "develop essential social, emotional and problem-solving skills," the district said.

Transitional kindergarten, a free early learning alternative to private preschool, is meant for children who turn 4 years old by Aug. 31.

The Little Nooks Preschool comes with a $300 per month fee and is meant for children between 3 and 5 years old. Families may be eligible for a reduced price, the district said.

Students would attend twice a day in the morning and afternoon, four days a week on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

"Teachers in the program utilize hands-on activities and fun learning exercises to help prepare children socially and academically for kindergarten," the news release states.

Families looking to register can pick up packets for any of the programs at Kalama Elementary School, 549 China Garden Rd., between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on school days or call the school at 360-673-5207.