Pre-k options expand at Kelso's Wallace Elementary, making classrooms more inclusive

“It teaches them how to communicate in a variety of different ways, because there are all different levels of communication happening in that space,” Ogden said. “They learn how to socialize with a diverse population, and it can build some lifelong friendships that carry on into the elementary years and beyond.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The program starts with the normal Wallace calendar, so preschool begins Aug. 19. It will run four days a week with no school on Wednesdays, and parents can choose from morning or afternoon sessions.

The two morning sessions run from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and the two afternoon sessions run from 12:30-3:30 p.m.

A 2019 state report found Kelso is one of Washington’s school districts most in need of expanding early childhood learning programs and opportunities, as it serves the lowest percentage of children eligible for Head Start and other early childhood education programs out of all school districts in Cowlitz County.

Head Start is a federally funded program that offers free preschool classes and support services to low-income families. The program also serves children who are homeless or in foster care, children with special needs and children whose families receive funding through the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.