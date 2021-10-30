Popular Woodland dual language program growing

“We celebrate all languages in our classrooms,” she said.

Students who speak English at home get to learn about different cultures, and all students get the chance to learn from native speakers. English- and Spanish-speaking students are paired up so they can support each other and model language. That also creates close class bonds and lasting friendships, Thoeny said.

“Communication is natural for kids, it’s one of the things they do best in all its forms,” Thoeny said. “They are brilliant. They pick up language quickly.”

Beyond the students, having a bilingual school also helps Spanish-speaking families feel more comfortable.

“It’s a more welcoming atmosphere,” Thoeny said, when they can walk in and see signs and communications in both Spanish and English.

Not only are directional signs in both languages, but motivational posters and flyers about the Scholastic Book Fair on the walls alternate between Spanish and English.

After the program expands to Columbia fourth-graders, Starkey said the middle school is next. Eventually, he’d like dual language options available for kindergartners through 12th graders, but “it takes a while to figure out what it will look like.”