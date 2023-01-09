Parents see benefits of early kindergarten in Longview after two months

A transitional kindergarten program has offered parents and children a chance to get a free head start on their education, with some parents saying they have already seen the benefits since enrolling in November.

Elizabeth Allshouse, a Longview truck driver and mother of four, said she enrolled her youngest daughter in the “Kinder Bridge“ program after learning about it through social media and mailed flyers.

Her daughter was born during the COVID-19 pandemic and did not have many opportunities to be around other children her age, Allshouse said.

“Kids weren’t playing at the parks anymore, and so my daughter was kind of antisocial,” Allshouse said. “I figured, well maybe preschool would give her some kind of a boost to a social life. And it has, and it has helped her be a little more social. She’s a little more friendly.”

The transitional kindergarten school began Nov. 1 for students who turned 4 years old by Aug. 31.

Classes taught in these early learning programs include social-emotional development, motor skills, introduction to basic science, math and literacy, and communication.

Washington state does not require students to enroll in school until 8 years old. Many parents like Allshouse did not have the funds to pay for preschool or daycare programs that help students get a kickstart on their learning until they enter a classroom.

A 2017 study in American Institutes for Research of California’s transitional kindergarten showed students who went into the program had an easier time with reading, writing and comprehension when they got into kindergarten.

Transitional kindergarten “graduates” were about 5% more likely to have a larger vocabulary and better grasp on phonetics than those who did not attend a similar early learning program, according to the AIR data.

Many parents express the desire to put their kids into some sort of schooling before kindergarten, but a 2021 study of Cowlitz County families by the Cowlitz Community Network showed that cost remains the main barrier for them; 42% of respondents said they turned down preschool options because of expenses.

Longview was not the first district in Cowlitz County to begin a transitional kindergarten program; Kelso, Kalama and Woodland all host the same opportunities for young children.

Daneeshia Wonderling’s son Mateo also attends the “Kinder Bridge” program. Wonderling works in childcare as well and said her family could not afford specific preschools but did not necessarily qualify for government-funded early programs like Head Start.

“Kinder Bridge” has helped them kickstart Mateo’s learning, Wonderling said.

“My son loves it,” Wonderling said. “He loves his teacher. The curriculum that they have there is amazing. He comes home every day with something new to talk about. ... I’m so thankful for preparing him to be more independent and because he starts school next year, it’s good to have an expectation for next year. I think it’s really great program.”