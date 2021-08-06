Parents, political candidates turn out for 'unmask our kids' rally Friday

“The school board has broad discretionary power,” he said, adding that “we need to reclaim that broad discretionary power” and make parent voices heard.

Saying Gov Jay Inslee and Reykdal are “confused,” Walsh said there was no legal basis for cutting school funding and that Inslee had “abused the emergency powers we gave him.”

“Some say we are anti-vaccine, but we are not,” Walsh said to the maskless crowd. “Some say we are anti-mask, but we are not. What we are is pro-consent and in the case of medical procedures pro-informed consent.”

Toutle Lake School Board candidate Lisa Mathes encouraged attendees to “not let another shutdown happen,” saying that being a teacher against masking “feels like we are on a battlefield.”

Longview kindergarten teacher Brittany Priutt said there are many teachers who do not agree with the stance of the teachers' union, and that she is one of them.

Priutt explained to the attendees that for kindergarteners, seeing mouth shapes is vital to learning to read and talk, and masks are causing educational and emotional stress for students.