Parents, political candidates turn out for 'unmask our kids' rally Friday

About 100 people turned out at Martin Dock in the drizzling rain Friday morning to attend an “unmask our kids” rally.
Led by Longview School Board member Crystal Moldenhauer, several political candidates and teachers spoke about the need to stand up to local school boards to make masks optional in school.
A small group of counter-protesters also were present at the hour-and-a-half-long rally, and while a few rally-goers spoke with the counter-protesters, the exchange remained nonviolent.
Last week, the state released COVID-19 mitigation guidelines for fall, which include mandatory mask-wearing and full-time, in-person options.
State Superintendent Chris Reykdal said any school districts that do not comply will lose state funding.
“Boards or districts that intentionally disobey, dismiss, or shun an explicit law, including a governor’s executive order, which has the power of law, will see an immediate halt to their basic education apportionment, and their federal funds that come through OSPI,” Reykdal said in an email to school districts.
The state mandates are not at the discretion of local school boards or superintendents, he reiterated in the email.
State Representative for the 19th District Jim Walsh said, “We should never cut school funding; have they lost their minds?”
“The school board has broad discretionary power,” he said, adding that “we need to reclaim that broad discretionary power” and make parent voices heard.
Saying Gov Jay Inslee and Reykdal are “confused,” Walsh said there was no legal basis for cutting school funding and that Inslee had “abused the emergency powers we gave him.”
“Some say we are anti-vaccine, but we are not,” Walsh said to the maskless crowd. “Some say we are anti-mask, but we are not. What we are is pro-consent and in the case of medical procedures pro-informed consent.”
Toutle Lake School Board candidate Lisa Mathes encouraged attendees to “not let another shutdown happen,” saying that being a teacher against masking “feels like we are on a battlefield.”
Longview kindergarten teacher Brittany Priutt said there are many teachers who do not agree with the stance of the teachers' union, and that she is one of them.
Priutt explained to the attendees that for kindergarteners, seeing mouth shapes is vital to learning to read and talk, and masks are causing educational and emotional stress for students.
“They are going to continue to struggle until we take a stand,” she said, adding that “Yes, your kids might catch COVID, but they will be OK.”
Congressional candidates for District 3 Heidi St. John and Joe Kent also spoke, with St. John calling on parents to “commit that this assault on our freedom and children will stop today” and Kent saying “COVID has become a religion of obedience.”
Kent said mask and vaccine mandates were a page out of “Marxist and jihadist playbooks” and encouraged parents to pull their children out of the school system, so districts would “feel the pain.”
A 13-year-old Vancouver girl who did not give her name also spoke on her dislike of masks and the emotional turmoil of the past year. She said many of her friends had attempted suicide and said it “blows my mind how brainwashed a lot of these people are.”
“They are sheep in the herd,” the student said referring to people calling for mask and vaccine mandates.
Moldenhauer said she felt the event had a strong turnout despite being a weekday morning and that she was planning to hold a weekend rally in the near future. She also encouraged attendees to attend the board retreat following the rally and to pick up a copy of a letter against masking in school to send to Inslee.
“I’m here to be a voice for the parents,” Moldenhauer said.