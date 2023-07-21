The director seat on the Kelso School Board is up for election this year, with three candidates who are asking voters to trust them in making decisions for the school system when they go to vote in the Aug. 1 primary election.

The three filed candidates are incumbent and local volunteer Mike Haas; Kelso resident Andrew Larson; and businessman Lloyd P. Melone III.

Voters were mailed their ballots July 14 and have until 8 p.m. Aug. 1 to cast their vote.

Mike Haas

Haas, who was last elected in 2018, serves as the current Kelso School Board director. Haas said in an interview that during his time in office, he has supported several school projects, including the construction of two new schools and better athletic facilities. They did this while also balancing the school budget, he said.

He said his focus would stay on advocating for parent involvement, support for teachers and school staff, and believing in the district's students, especially the 5.4% of Kelso School District students who are homeless.

The rise in graduation rates over the past four years is an example of how this type of support helps students, he said. In 2019, 88% of Kelso students graduated as compared to 91% in 2022, according to data from the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.

In his candidate statement, the incumbent candidate pointed to his volunteer work at Youth and Family Link and Lower Columbia School Gardens as reason for his ability to "stay in touch with the needs and challenges of Kelso's kids and families."

"My philosophy on student success is it's like a three-legged stool," Haas said. "One leg is the student. The students have to want to learn and be part of this. The second leg is the teacher and the whole school system. We have to have capable, competent, caring teachers. And the third is the parent or the guardian. It's so important that somebody's there at home to be involved in their success in school and ask them questions."

The Public Disclosure Commission, which provides public information about a candidate's finances and debts, did not have any campaign finance reports or campaign contributions filed under Haas' name as of Wednesday.

Andrew Larson

Another candidate is Larson, an officer manager of Klopman Construction and Maintenance, Inc. based out of Washougal and former deputy director of Evergreen Dance Center in Longview, according to the disclosure commission.

In an interview, Larson said he graduated from Kelso High School in 2014. Born and raised in Kelso, Larson said he knows the community and wants to advocate for more parent involvement in school board decisions.

Larson said schools across the country and locally — though admittedly to a lesser extent — have started to focus less on teaching math and science and more on promoting socialism and LGBTQ+ identities. He said parents should be told if their student comes out as transgender to their teacher.

He said he knows there are plenty of teachers in the district who teach their subjects well, but he thinks more and more teachers are not focused on that.

Another priority would be to change bullying and fighting policies in the Kelso School District, possibly by increasing discipline.

"There are students who go to Kelso schools and feel bullied currently by transgender students who come into the bathrooms and act inappropriately," Larson said. "Now, I see the other side that if you push too hard, then there could be bullying of transgender students, which I definitely don't think is right either."

A solution to this, he said, would be to limit who can enter the bathrooms by their chromosomes.

He did not have any campaign finance reports or campaign contributions filed under the PDC as of Tuesday.

Lloyd Melone III

Candidate Melone said in his candidate statement he would build relationships with students, staff and parents to promote a "positive culture in schools." He said this would come from helping to promote diversity, increasing extracurriculars and clubs, and "recognizing the achievements of students and staff."

In his statement, Melone said he would commit to helping students feel more connected to their community so they could be academically and professionally successful. Melone serves as president of Tunista Construction, LLC, according to the company's website, which has its main office in Tacoma.

Melone has no campaign finance reports or campaign contributions as of Tuesday, according to the disclosure commission.

