OSPI files emergency rule to withhold money from districts

The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction filed an emergency rule Wednesday laying out the process by which it will withhold money from districts that "willfully fail to comply" with COVID-19 mandates.
"At the end of July, I informed you that OSPI intended to withhold funds from school districts who willfully fail to comply with a health and safety measure required by Governor Inslee," state Superintendent Chris Reykdal wrote in a Wednesday letter to schools.
The rule defines the process the state will use to withhold state and federal money from districts that willfully fail to comply with the mask and employee vaccine mandates. The rule goes into effect immediately.
The emergency rule can be found online at https://www.k12.wa.us/sites/default/files/public/profpractices/adminresources/rulesprocess/OTS-3289.4.pdf.
The process starts when the state determines a local education agency has willfully failed to comply. OSPI will then provide a first notice to the district, and the district will have 15 days upon receipt of the first notice to "provide verification of compliance to OSPI."
According to Reykdal, verification means a resolution passed by the school board "rescinding any actions previously taken prohibiting compliance."
If the district does not do that, OSPI will send a second notice with a five-day deadline, and after that deadline passes, OSPI will withhold the district's monthly apportionment payments until it comes into compliance.
Under the emergency rule, districts will be able to get withheld apportionment payment back after they start complying, but if they are out of compliance for two months of apportionment, then all subsequent state basic education payments will be reduced.
The reduction will be a ratio equal to the number of school days the district was out of compliance divided by 180 school days, according to the emergency law.
"Since this is an emergency rule with immediate implementation, we are filing and implementing the rule without seeking public comment," Reykdal said in his letter.
He said the state will work to make the rule permanent and will seek public comment at that time.
"We will keep you informed of our timeline and provide plenty of opportunities for you and your community members to engage with us and provide feedback," Reykdal said.
Reykdal supported both the masking and vaccination mandates, writing that "the health and safety measures required by the Department of Health and the Governor’s Office are implemented following extensive research by public health experts."
"Statewide, nationwide and global data and research show us that universal masking and widespread vaccinations are the two most effective measures our schools can utilize to combat virus spread," he wrote. "If there is minimal virus spread, the likelihood that you will need to close classrooms or entire schools is low. These safety measures work, and they are not at the discretion of local school boards or superintendents."