OSPI files emergency rule to withhold money from districts

If the district does not do that, OSPI will send a second notice with a five-day deadline, and after that deadline passes, OSPI will withhold the district's monthly apportionment payments until it comes into compliance.

Under the emergency rule, districts will be able to get withheld apportionment payment back after they start complying, but if they are out of compliance for two months of apportionment, then all subsequent state basic education payments will be reduced.

The reduction will be a ratio equal to the number of school days the district was out of compliance divided by 180 school days, according to the emergency law.

"Since this is an emergency rule with immediate implementation, we are filing and implementing the rule without seeking public comment," Reykdal said in his letter.

He said the state will work to make the rule permanent and will seek public comment at that time.

"We will keep you informed of our timeline and provide plenty of opportunities for you and your community members to engage with us and provide feedback," Reykdal said.