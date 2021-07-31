Oregon will require masks in school, Rainier 'disappointed' but compliant

RAINIER — Oregon students and staff are now also required to wear masks in school after Gov. Kate Brown issued an order changing what had previously been a recommendation.

The rule will “require face coverings in all indoor school settings, both public and private, for all individuals two years and older, including all students, staff, contractors, volunteers and visitors,” the Oregon Department of Education said in a press release.

Rainier had intended to have masks be optional in the fall, and Superintendent Joseph Hattrick said in a press release that he was “deeply disappointed,” but also understands that “this is a necessary step to keep Rainier safe.”

“As we wrapped up a challenging 2020-21 school year, I had been planning and hopeful for a complete return to normal,” Hattrick said. “While the mask requirement has changed that plan slightly, I remain excited for the 2021-22 school year.”

He said the district will “advocate that this not be a permanent mandate” but that last year, students proved “the benefit of coming on campus to learn far outweighed the inconvenience of wearing a mask.”

“I was impressed with them last year and know we will all be able to be successful to ensure everyone’s safety,” Hattrick said.