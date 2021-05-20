Former Rainier schools superintendent under investigation by Oregon Government Ethics Commission

An ethics investigation into former Rainier Superintendent Michael Carter’s purchase of a district car will wrap up in late July after the Oregon Government Ethics Commission voted unanimously in January to open a full investigation.
Commission investigator Lisa Christon told the commission at a January meeting the school board submitted a complaint that Carter used his position to obtain a vehicle from the district without following proper district polices including placing it for sale in a public setting.
Carter told The Daily News Wednesday he does not believe there was an ethics violation and he followed both policy and past practice.
“I’ll let the ethics commission work through it,” he said. “I’m not going to defend myself because I didn’t do anything wrong.”
Superintendent Joseph Hattrick said the district does not comment on ongoing investigations. The board chair did not respond to requests for comment.
According to Christon, preliminary work showed the district allegedly purchased a lot of four vehicles in 2019, with the intent to keep one vehicle for district use and to sell the remaining vehicles to the public to cover the cost of the purchase.
Carter allegedly purchased a 2000 Jeep Cherokee for about $1,200, Christon said, and the school board said he did not following proper protocol in doing so by putting it up for public sale first.
Carter said the allegations are untrue and he thought he was doing the district a service by taking a derelict vehicle off its hands.
Carter told the board in January that “I paid more than it was worth and put significant dollars and work into making it operational. I thought I was following the policy and past practice. Multiple other cars had been sold similarly that same month.”
Commission staff used the Kelly Blue Book and the miles on the car and its condition as described by Carter to value the car at $2,700, Christon said, but added she did not get all the necessary documents and receipts in the preliminary investigation.
The commission moved to open a full investigation to get access to all needed documents.
“This move doesn’t constitute any sense of a violation having been determined,” Vice Chair Commissioner David Fiskum said, adding “an investigation will be helpful to coming to grips with some additional information.”
Carter told the commission in January he felt the school board was “using this governmental body to take one last shot at me” after he left Rainier to become the superintendent of Lake County School District at the end of the 2020 school year.
He said in January it was “capricious and arbitrary for the district to single out my purchase for complaint.”
Carter’s case is in the investigation period lasting until July 27, and the investigation report will be submitted to the commission for consideration at its July 23 meeting. At that point, the commission may dismiss the case, continue the investigation for no more than 30 days, find that Oregon Government Ethics law was violated, seek a negotiated settlement or "take other appropriate action if justified," according to the committee website.
“They have to investigate it, and I believe they will do a good job,” Carter told TDN.