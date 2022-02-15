Number of homeless students in Longview holds steady

The number of homeless students in Longview is about the same as last year, remaining above 200, according to an annual report.

In a presentation to the Longview School Board on Monday, Amy Neiman, district state and federal programs director, said 218 students were homeless as of early February. That includes students who lack a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence; who share housing with others because of economic hardship; or who live in cars, public spaces or substandard housing, according to the federal McKinney-Vento law.

The homeless students are split about 50-50 between pre-kindergarten through fifth-graders and sixth- through 12th graders, Neiman said.

About 64% are doubled up with other households, 18% live in shelters and 25% are unaccompanied youth, those not in physical custody of a parent or guardian. Unaccompanied youth often are couch surfing, living with another relative or friend and are not in the foster system or legally emancipated, said Mollie Dubois, homeless and foster care liaison.

Last year, the pandemic made it more difficult to identify homeless students but the return to in-person learning has made it easier, Dubois said. The numbers are pretty accurate but could be missing some families who don't want people to know they are homeless or unaccompanied youth, she said.

The number of students in foster care dropped for a second year in a row from 77 to 67. Dubois said the decrease could be because the Department of Children, Youth and Families offices were closed and case workers were working from home.

The biggest challenge is transportation because many homeless families don't live in the district, Neiman said. Some students live in Kelso but others are as far away as Centralia or Vancouver, she said.

Board Vice President Jennifer Leach asked why those students are not getting services in the district they live in.

If a student became homeless while attending school in Longview, they have a right to continue at that school for the rest of the year even if they are staying somewhere else, Neiman said.

The district contracts with Educational Service District (ESD) 112 to drive students to school from outside the district but also is short on drivers, Dubois said.

Neiman and Dubois asked for more space for the Family and Community Resource Center, which provides free school supplies, clothing, weekend food support, hygiene items, legal aid, financial aid and more to district families.

School board members all expressed support for the center expanding.

The center shares an old woodshop at Monticello Middle School with the "Bits and Bots" robotics club, said Rick Parrish, district spokesman. The programs are wedged into the building and the district will do its best to accommodate both needs for more space, he said.

