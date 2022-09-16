No lockdown issued after possible threat reported at Longview elementary school

Adults who saw a local student being allegedly followed by a truck on their way to school intervened, resulting in no need for lockdowns at Olympic Elementary School in Longview.

Rick Parrish, spokesman for the Longview School District, said he believes the incident happened around 8 a.m. Thursday near the front entrance of the school off 30th Avenue.

Witnesses saw a gold-colored 1990s model truck following the student and told the student's mother, according to a letter that went out to Olympic Elementary families Thursday. They also called 911, and Longview officers arrived to handle the situation.

The Longview Police Department did not return a phone call to The Daily News by print deadline to discuss the incident.

"There was no need for a lockdown or anything like that," Parrish said.

The district in its letter to families encouraged students to walk to school in groups or pairs. They also praised the district's mantra of "See something, say something" that they said helped make this situation have a "positive outcome."

“The safety and security of our students is of the utmost importance," Parrish said.