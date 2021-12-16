No local threats from national TikTok school threat

Schools are reassuring parents there is no localized threat despite a national one made on the social media platform TikTok that Friday would be a day of nationwide shooting or bombing of schools.

In a Thursday letter to parents, Kalama Superintendent Eric Nerison said the district was “aware of a troubling post that has been shared widely this week” and working with the police department, but there is no evidence there is a local, credible threat.

“The post appears to be part of a national TikTok trend and did not originate in our district,” he said. “We have heard reports from other districts that the same post is circulating in their schools. While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously.”

Woodland, Castle Rock and Kelso sent a similar letter to parents Thursday. Kelso Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said Kelso police have “confirmed there is no specific threat to Kelso schools.”

Tack said while in most cases these posts turn out to be non-credible threats where students did not intend harm or meant it to be a joke, “I want to make it clear, the safety of our children is not a joke. We take every threat seriously.”

“In every case, we have a duty to immediately respond and assume that a threat could be credible until the investigation is complete,” she said.

Nerison said there may be an increased police presence on campus Friday as an added precaution.

“This situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats,” Nerison said. “Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families and staff. We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online. If you or your child become aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please notify a school staff member or trusted adult right away.”

