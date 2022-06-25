Nippon Dynawave Foundation awards four scholarships

The Nippon Dynawave Foundation recently awarded the winners of the company’s essay scholarships after a panel of judges scored the essays based on content and grammar.

The highest scoring essay winners were awarded $2,000, $1,500 and $1,000 scholarships to be used toward their college educations. This year the judges scored two third-place winners.

Avery Pense, daughter of Dynawave payroll coordinator Angie Mejia, was the first place winner. Last year she was the third-place winner.

Avery is eight months into her first year in the Instrumentation and Industrial Automation Technology program at the Perry Technical Institute in Yakima.

Out of the 150 students in the two-year program, she is one of the 10 females in the program. She received a Certificate of Service-Learning for her involvement in community service and received a 3.6 grade-point average earning her a spot on the President’s Honor Roll for her academic performance.

According to a press release from Dynawave, Avery misses playing fastpitch softball for her tournament team, but has found a new passion in hiking. She also enjoys cooking; and loves math, science, technology and working with her hands.

After she receives her certificate from PTI, she hopes to find a career that will keep her in the Pacific Northwest.

Lara O’Callaghan, daughter of research and development manager David O’Callaghan, is a rising senior at the small liberal arts Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio.

She is studying biology and Spanish.

According to the press release, Lara is “very passionate about climate change and ecological interactions,” which is why she plans to pursue a career in environmental law.

She is involved in the college’s biology department, particularly in science writing.

During summer break, she will be a Hoskins Frame Summer Science Writing Scholars intern.

Lara enjoys being active and playing competitive soccer. Her senior year is her last year on the women’s varsity soccer team.

Outside of school and athletics, Lara enjoys reading, hiking, and working on arts and crafts projects, particularly watercolor painting. She also enjoys spending time with her Chesapeake Bay retrievers Mack and Themba.

Cayla Gutenberger, daughter of Steve Gutenberger II, extruders-reel/winder operator number six, is the first third-place winner.

She is majoring in aviation science to become a commercial pilot at Portland Community College and hopes to find a position as a first officer with a major airlines once she graduates.

Cayla loves traveling, which led her to want to be a pilot. She received a private pilot’s license while studying for her bachelor’s degree.

She is working to get an instrumentation rating at the college and plans to be a flight instructor while she completes the required flight hours.

Maddie Whitman is the second third-place winner.

The daughter of Jeff Whitman, a fiberline/wetlap process owner, is a senior at Central Washington University studying human resources and relations.

She also is a teller at Fibre Federal Credit Union. She has been able to spend time with her family while finishing her degree and is planning her fall wedding.

Contact Nancy Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.