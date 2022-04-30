Nippon Dynawave donates diapers to Lower Columbia CAP

Recently, employees from Nippon Dynawave in Longview donated nearly 12,000 diapers to Lower Columbia CAP. The diapers are shared with local food banks that distribute them to families throughout the community.
According to information submitted to The Daily News from CAP, CAP is “very thankful to all the employees who participated and donated the much-needed diapers for our community members in need.”
