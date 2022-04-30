 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nippon Dynawave donates diapers to Lower Columbia CAP

CAP donation

Posing in front of diapers donated to CAP are from left, Nippon Dynawave employees Sandra Swogger, Yuichiro Omori and Eric Kaji; and Ilona Kerby, CAP executive director.

Recently, employees from Nippon Dynawave in Longview donated nearly 12,000 diapers to Lower Columbia CAP. The diapers are shared with local food banks that distribute them to families throughout the community.

According to information submitted to The Daily News from CAP, CAP is “very thankful to all the employees who participated and donated the much-needed diapers for our community members in need.”

