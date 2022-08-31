New superintendent, principals kick off a new school year at Toutle Lake

TOUTLE — Toutle Lake School District starts the new school year Wednesday with two new principals and a superintendent.

Longview native Angela Allen replaces retired Superintendent Bob Garrett. She said she was selected for the role in March and started July 1.

Allen, 47, was a leader at Longview and Kelso schools. She said she served as Monticello Middle School principal for five years; assistant principal at Mark Morris High School for three years; and dean of students at Kelso High School for one year.

For the past six years, Allen said she created policies that helped teachers receive additional training and students have alternative ways to earn high school credit at the Battle Ground School District. The pandemic, she added, changed the industry, so she adapted as well.

“Through COVID the entire landscape of education and what we offer to students has changed, and we worked to meet the diverse needs of our students and staff,” she said by email.

Working for a smaller district is a plus for Allen.

“Toutle is the small community that has a lot of pride in who they are and what they stand for,” she said. “They want to have great schools and programs for their students and they want to be a part of the work.”

Principals

The school board voted on April 26 to hire Greggery Teel of Kelso as the Toutle Lake Elementary School principal. He said working with Allen drew him to the district.

“Under her leadership, I feel that I can become a better educator,” he said.

Teel, 48, said former elementary principal Jerry Johnson will continue to teach for the district.

Teel will oversee the building that houses pre-kindergarten- through sixth-grade classes. The Texas native is a former principal for the White Pass School District in Randle, while Teel’s wife Stephanie is an elementary school principal for the Longview School District.

He started his career as a volunteer at an Aberdeen school, he said, then worked as a paraprofessional with a special needs student, then a school librarian before starting his master’s in education. He’s taught third through eighth grade, with the majority of time spent teaching sixth grade in Centralia where he also led an annual trip with roughly 300 sixth graders to an outdoor science camp.

Teel said Toutle Lake’s academic success and small community also drew him to the position.

“I wanted to be a contributing factor toward that excellence,” he said.

Rachelle Simmons of Ridgefield replaces Kurt Gray as the new Toutle Lake Jr./Sr. High School principal and started on July 1. She will oversee the building that houses seventh- through 12th-grade class.

Simmons, 39, said she has 14 years of education experience, including teaching math for about three years at Monticello Middle School in Longview. She was an assistant principal at Battle Ground High School for a year and assistant principal at Daybreak Middle School in Battle Ground for three years.

“I love kids of all ages and I am passionate about education,” she said in an email. “I took this role to help Toutle Lake Jr./Sr. High School students have positive learning experiences and to help them achieve their goals.”