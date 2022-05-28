New principal of Woodland Middle School announced

WOODLAND — Woodland Public Schools hired a new middle school principal, choosing Russell Evans from Ocean Shores.
Evans will start as Woodland Middle School principal this fall after serving as principal of North Beach Middle/High School in the North Beach School District.
“There are so many individuals at all levels who have truly made Woodland their home, living and working in the school system for years and years,” Evans said in a news release. “This dedication speaks to the heart that Woodland holds for students and the greater community; that’s what my wife and I have looked for since we relocated to Washington from Texas years ago.”
Evans holds a bachelor's degree in geography and both a master's and doctorate in education, all earned from Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas.
He began his career in Houston as a U.S. history and world geography teacher before relocating to Ocean Shores. His family includes his wife Stephanie and his four children.
The Daily News, Longview, Wash.