New pre-kindergarten program highlights need for early learning options in Cowlitz County

Demand for local preschools is high, but families in Cowlitz County often have a hard time finding and affording licensed child care providers that provide learning opportunities.

“There are more preschool students than we have options,” said Sara Rushlo, an early care and education manager with the regional Educational Service District.

In a county where incomes fall below the state average, most local parents work fulltime and most local affordable daycares are unlicensed and not held in classrooms. School districts are hoping a free, publicly funded classroom option before kindergarten can increase access to the more than half of eligible kids who may have fallen through the cracks of local early learning opportunities.

School districts in Kelso, Kalama and Vancouver piloted transitional kindergarten in recent years, and Longview launched its own version called "Kinder Bridge." A combination of state and local dollars, with options to get federal grants, will fund the program.

Who has access to early learning?

Transitional kindergarten helps families who cannot afford private preschool or sit on a waitlist for the state-funded Early Childhood Education Assistant Program or federally funded Head Start/Early Head Start, said Nicole Rose, assistant secretary for the Washington state Department of Children, Youth and Families.

About 45% of eligible Cowlitz County children are being served either through government-funded early learning options or private preschool, according to data from the Educational Service District.

“But there’s 55% that are still not being served at all,” said Longview Early Learning Coordinator Megan Shea-Bates.

As a public school option, families are not barred from entering transitional kindergarten if they were previously enrolled in Head Start or ECEAP. But, Rushlo said, "It's truly for students who are not in any preschool or go to any child care provider."

If they qualify, families making a certain income can enroll their child in federally and state-funded programs housed at the Lower Columbia College.

Families that can afford it may pay for private preschool, which on average costs $9,200 a year in Washington state, according to the Education Data Initiative. Or they can pay for daycare, the cost of which still swallows nearly one-fifth of a Washington family’s income, according to data from the Economic Policy Institute.

A majority of Cowlitz County families with children under 6 use unlicensed private daycare options, like a family member or neighbor, but most prefer a care center or formal preschool, according to a 2021 county child care access survey from a group of local nonprofits called the Cowlitz Community Network. The DCYF considers "early learning" as any learning skills and child development taught by licensed professionals from birth to third grade.

Two-thirds of respondents in the Cowlitz Community Network survey listed cost as a significant factor in what type of care they chose, and "42% said they had turned down economic opportunities due to the cost of child care."

“I think cost is the No. 1 thing,” Shea-Bates said. “It’s just expensive to pay for child care.”

In Cowlitz County, the median monthly cost of child care for preschool-aged children is about $960, according to a 2021 report from advocacy group Child Care Aware.

Census data from 2020 shows the income of Cowlitz County residents lag behind the state average, and about 60% of families who have children under 6 years old have both parents working fulltime.

"Transitional kindergarten's one program that broadens the landscape of early learning across the region," Rushlo said.

More access

More children are gaining access to early learning options. Recent legislation expanded which families count as eligible for ECEAP. Last year, 649 more children statewide enrolled than in 2020, according to 2021 state data from the National Institute for Early Education Research.

With transitional kindergarten, the number of students served could go from 45% to 60% after the first year, according to data from the regional Educational Service District.

The goal is to have at least 15% of students who enter kindergarten first go through this transitional program, Shea-Bates said.

"What we want to make sure is that as we expand access, we always have an eye on high-quality education," Rose said.

