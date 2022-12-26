New playground equipment to be installed at every Longview elementary by February

Elementary students across Longview will soon be able to use brand-new playground equipment after the district installs playsets at each school in the next few months.

Superintendent Dan Zorn said the upgrades were a “long time coming” in the district. Many of the sets were older, he said, though not yet unsafe.

“That time outside at recess is important, both for kids being active and for that social interaction with each other,” he said.

According to the district’s website, there are eight elementary schools and an early learning center.

The full cost of the equipment is estimated at $2 million and will be pulled from the Longview School District’s federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, district spokesman Rick Parrish said.

“In the past, money for playground equipment came from (Parent Teacher Organization) fundraisers, but with the Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds available due to the pandemic, the district took the opportunity to improve the playgrounds at all the elementary schools,” Parrish wrote in an email to The Daily News.

Many improvements to the playgrounds over the years were mostly piecemeal replacements, Parrish said. The ESSER funds, which were passed as part of federal COVID relief packages, allowed them to kickstart an effort to replace all sets.

As the district wrapped up 2022, staff aimed to have new equipment installed by February at all the elementary schools and the Broadway Learning Center.

Olympic Elementary School was first to see the finished result of the playground set, with Columbia Heights and Columbia Valley Garden following suit this month.

Cost inflation and supply chain issues have affected many of the construction projects in the school district and getting materials for playground sets is no different.

“That requires us to be a bit more creative,” Parrish said.

School leaders were also consulted about which equipment they wanted to keep, Zorn said. The equipment that had to be removed was scrapped and then turned into recycled materials.

“This is a commitment by the school district to make sure we are providing those outdoor experiences,” Zorn said. “And they’re going to be safer than they’ve ever been.”