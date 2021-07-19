New Mark Morris Principal Aaron Whitright brings nearly 30 years of experience to the role

“Then, I wanted a change, so I went down the administration road,” he said, getting his certification from the University of Portland, where he also earned his master of education degree in 1997.

Whitright became the dean of students at Mount Solo Middle School for a year, then served as an instructional coach at the school until taking the opportunity to be CVG principal in 2014.

“I always wanted to be at the middle or high school level and it just so happened that I ended up at the elementary school level, but I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Whitright said. “It’s an amazing staff and team.”

The biggest difference between the roles will be that at the elementary level, Whitright was the “lone administrator,” now he’ll be part of an administrative team.

“It will be a good fit for me here,” Whitright said, though he knows the biggest challenge, COVID-19, still will play a role in the next school year.

District spokesperson Rick Parrish said the school will be “in good hands” with Whitright’s experience growing up in Castle Rock and working in Longview schools for decades.