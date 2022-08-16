New $110M budget proposed for Kelso School District

Kelso School District is proposing a $110.8 million budget starting this school year and is scheduled to approve it at the end of the month.

The district expects $82,002,326 in its general fund and $21 million for capital projects. The transportation vehicle fund is budgeted at zero dollars because the district does not plan on buying new buses. Collection for debt payments was approved for $6.8 million.

So far this year, the district has spent less than it projected in its last budget, according to meeting documents. The general fund balance is starting at $7 million and reflects 8.5% of the total budget, said Michele Nerland, the district's public information officer.

Most expenses went toward paying certified and classified staff salaries and benefits. The other expenses covered services, supplies and capital projects.

The district also saw fewer revenue dollars than what was budgeted, most of which came from state funding. Local taxes brought in around $9 million.

Federal funding, including the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief package, helped boost the district's revenue and came out to a higher dollar amount than what was projected.

The school board is scheduled to approve the 2022-23 budget and four-year budget summary Aug. 31. Last year's $77 million budget was passed after the district cut about $4.3 million due to enrollment drops.

Projects ramping up

Several upgrades and renovations are gaining steam at schools in the district as it enters its fourth year of the passage of a construction bond in 2018.

Modernization at Rose Valley Elementary School will begin soon, which will focus on installing new windows and lighting, new HVAC systems and updated electrical wiring, said Craig Collins of Collins Architectural Group.

Around the site, the elementary school is also getting new siding, domestic water piping and a new septic system, Collins said.

"This is a charming country school, and we want to maintain that look," Collins said.

Work will begin on the project once they get a conditional use permit, which Collins said they anticipate to have in October. They are also looking into which contractors will take the project, and Collins said they are considering how supply chain issues and cost inflation may affect the project.

Updates at Huntington Middle School are winding down, with a new paint job and window installation still left to finish, said Erik Peterson of Integrus Architecture.

The Huntington project has included renovations to nearly every part of the school, with new paint, refinished floors as well as new light fixtures. They have also built an auxiliary gym and a security vestibule for the front entrances, which visitors will have to use before they can enter the school.

The $30 million renovation to replace older electrical, mechanical and air quality systems faced delays last year, but should see "quite a bit of movement" by the end of the month, Peterson said.