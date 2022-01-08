Most local school graduation rates dip in 2021; Toutle Lake, Longview rates improve

Most local graduation rates dipped slightly in 2021 with the disrupted pandemic year, but all local districts remained above the state average.

The Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction announced Friday the state graduation rate for the class of 2021 “remained steady” at 82.5%, a 0.4% decline from the class of 2020.

Castle Rock, Kalama, Kelso and Woodland schools all saw slight dips in graduation rates, while Longview and Toutle Lake schools saw higher rates over last year.

Kelso Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said the pandemic has been challenging for everyone, but for students in particular.

“It’s widely known that this virus and the resulting isolation, uncertainty and stress — mental, emotional and financial — has taken a toll on student engagement and attendance,” she said. “This has had an impact on graduation rates statewide, as well as in Kelso.”

In Castle Rock, 83.3% of the 96 students in the class of 2021 graduated in four years, down from the 85.1% who graduated in 2020. Four students continued on with their education and 12 dropped out.

Down from 2020’s 93.7%, Kalama saw a 91% four-year graduation rate in 2021, with five students continuing their education, one dropping out, and 58 graduating.

In Kelso, 89.9% of the 358 students in the class of 2021 graduated, with 25 dropping out and 11 continuing their work toward a degree at the end of the year. In 2020, 90.4% of Kelso students graduated.

Tack said Kelso still has “much to celebrate” as a K-12 system.

“Behind this rate are individual students with individual stories,” she said. “Many adults dedicate their professional lives to help students not only graduate, but also to become successful citizens enrolled in post-secondary opportunities. We celebrate our graduates for staying the course during these challenging times, and also our Kelso staff, who have passionately invested in their lives.”

To reach the goal of 100% graduation, Tack said the district plans to hold the course to review “each and every student’s progress to identify successes and barriers.”

“Our Kelso team is dedicated to doing everything possible to support the individual needs of all our students in their educational endeavors,” she said.

Woodland also saw a dip from a rate of 85.6% in 2020 to 84% in 2021. Of the 212 students in the senior class last year, 13 continued working on their diploma and 21 dropped out.

Longview continued its upward trend of the last several years, logging an 87.9% graduation rate in 2021 over the 87.5% rate in 2020. According to the state, 17 students continued their education and 35 dropped out, out of the 429 total students in the grade.

With a 90% graduation rate in 2020, Toutle Lake saw the most rate improvement of local districts. In 2020, 87% of students graduated. Of the 51 students in the class of 2021, three continued their education and two dropped out.

State data also show the state graduation gap for Black, Asian and multilingual students shrunk in 2021, as rates improved by 1.4% for Black students, 1.1% for Asian students and 0.5% for multilingual/English learners statewide.

However, students in foster care, low-income students, Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander students and American Indian or Alaska Native students all saw graduation rates slip from last year.

The graduation rate decreased by 1.1% for students who are low-income, 2% for Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander students, 2.1% for students who are two or more races, 2.1% for students in foster care, and 2.7% for American Indian or Alaska Native students.

State Superintendent of Schools Chris Reykdal said Friday while there has been improvement, his focus on continuing to improve the state rate has not changed.

“When you have 14%, 15% of students still not achieving graduation, it’s a very big deal for them and a very big deal for our society,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.