Moore unopposed in Kelso School Board race, Grafton facing newcomer

Moore is running for re-election because she enjoys working with the superintendent, school board, staff and students at Kelso, she said.

“I think that public education is really one of the most important parts of democracy,” Moore said. “I am super eager to continue our work having kids in school safely and staff in school safely.”

She said in-person learning is vital, and her biggest focus is “getting kids the education and services they need that we can provide and doing it face-to-face whenever possible.”

The district’s focus on social emotional learning is also a focal point, she said “coming out of all the challenges of the last few years.”

Moore’s previous term taught her to be prepared for anything, she said, and to make sure there’s a plan and a strong team in place.

“We don’t know what the next challenge will be,” she said. “The only thing we know is that something new will always happen.”

The board is doing a good job with its relationship to the community and other organizations like the health department, Moore said, and could further improve its facilities.