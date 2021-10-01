Moldenhauer, Richards on ballot for Longview School Board Position 2

When ballots are mailed Oct. 15, voters in the Longview School District will see incumbent Crystal Moldenhauer and challenger Melissa Richards on the ballot for Position 2.

Moldenhauer was appointed to Phil Jurmu’s seat last year after he resigned. She previously said she is running for another term because she enjoys the position and to bring more diverse representation to the board and her focus will be on parent choice on mask-wearing, curriculum and repairing the relationship between parents and the teachers’ union after the tension of the last year.

Richards did not respond to requests for comment. The General Election is Nov. 2.

Deadline and drop box locations

Oct. 25 is the deadline for online and mailed voter registrations, which must be received by 5 p.m. From Oct. 26 through 8 p.m. Election Day, voters can register or update their address in person at the Cowlitz County Elections Office.

To vote, ballots can be placed in drop boxes which open on Oct. 15 and close at 8 p.m. Election Day, or by mail. No stamp is needed, but ballots must be postmarked by Election Day.