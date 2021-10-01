 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Moldenhauer, Richards on ballot for Longview School Board Position 2
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story
Longview schools

Moldenhauer, Richards on ballot for Longview School Board Position 2

{{featured_button_text}}

When ballots are mailed Oct. 15, voters in the Longview School District will see incumbent Crystal Moldenhauer and challenger Melissa Richards on the ballot for Position 2.

Moldenhauer was appointed to Phil Jurmu’s seat last year after he resigned. She previously said she is running for another term because she enjoys the position and to bring more diverse representation to the board and her focus will be on parent choice on mask-wearing, curriculum and repairing the relationship between parents and the teachers’ union after the tension of the last year.

Richards did not respond to requests for comment. The General Election is Nov. 2.

Melissa Richards

Richards 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Deadline and drop box locations

Oct. 25 is the deadline for online and mailed voter registrations, which must be received by 5 p.m. From Oct. 26 through 8 p.m. Election Day, voters can register or update their address in person at the Cowlitz County Elections Office.

To vote, ballots can be placed in drop boxes which open on Oct. 15 and close at 8 p.m. Election Day, or by mail. No stamp is needed, but ballots must be postmarked by Election Day.

Crystal Moldenhauer

Moldenhauer

Longview drop boxes are at the Civic Center Circle and Broadway, east of the Longview Post Office Boxes. Kelso drop boxes are at 207 N. Fourth Avenue and Bridge Market Lane, between LJ’s Furness Drug Co. and the Allen Street Bridge.

Castle Rock’s drop box is at 137 Cowlitz Street West. Kalama’s is on North First Street beside the Kalama Post Office boxes. In Woodland, the drop box is at 336 Davidson Ave., near the city’s utility payment drop box. In Ryderwood, the drop box is at 208 Morse St., just to the side of the library.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Art created by Muhammad Ali to sell at auction

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Allegations against Castle Rock teacher unfounded, district says
Education

Allegations against Castle Rock teacher unfounded, district says

Greene said the allegations made on Facebook last week quickly took off, amassing nearly a thousand comments and prompting calls to the school district that took days to handle. Some calls came from outside the community and even outside the state, he said, from as far away as Michigan and Illinois. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News