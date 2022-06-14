Mint Valley Elementary unveils mural installed to beautify security fencing at Longview school

A mural of multicolored planks lines the fence around Mint Valley Elementary School, thanks to efforts by school officials, community business partners and the students who painted them.

Mint Valley Principal Brian Mitchell said the work started in August when a colleague of his in Olympia gave him an idea of how to beautify newly installed wired fencing around the Longview school.

The fence added what Mitchell said was much-needed security. Before, the back playground area had no enclosure and was open to anyone who wandered onto the campus.

The chain-link fence that encircles the school served as a solution, but Mitchell said the structure also looked "institutional."

"We wanted to ensure people could see this as a school, that its purpose is for children, and that when you walk by you see hope and joy," Mitchell said Monday afternoon before cutting the ribbon on the newly installed mural.

‘Something so colorful’

Mitchell started working on the mural idea last fall shortly after he was hired as principal, enlisting the help of local artist Jaimie Barchus to develop a stylized version of Mint Valley's mascot, the mustang.

As someone with two children who attended Mint Valley, Barchus said she was excited to take on the project, even if she had never done anything on this scale before.

"My reward is seeing the kids' involvement," Barchus said. "I've been an artist since I was a little kid. I've always liked to cultivate art in kids, and the fact that we were able to incorporate them into the program or into the fence is my favorite part about this."

For the first time in her artist career she made digital drawings, as opposed to classic hand sketches, and came up with the idea to show a mustang in stages of life from colt to adult horse.

Barchus said she wanted to capture the school's vibrant colors and represent the physical and mental growth elementary students go through from kindergarten to fifth grade.

Each grade had its own theme or concept that teachers decided, and then students spent what Mitchell said was more than 1,000 hours painting the planks.

The planks, about 1,200 of them, were donated by RSG Forest Products, which has sawmills in Kalama and Oregon.

Sam Kell, a career and technical teacher at Mark Morris High School with specialization in construction, offered to bring the planks into his classroom so his students could cut and shape them.

Quote "We wanted to ensure people could see this as a school, that its purpose is for children, and that when you walk by you see hope and joy." — Brian Mitchell, Mint Valley principal.

Paint was donated by Miller Paint, Sherman Williams and Rodda Paint. The Home Depot and Lowe's supplied the school with painting materials, from brushes to rollers.

Student volunteers from Mark Morris, R.A. Long and Discovery high schools helped prime the boards so paint will stay on even in turbulent weather, Mitchell said.

In the spring, Mint Valley staff dried the planks in the elementary school gymnasium. Students soon went to work painting the boards, and two weeks ago, they started installing them.

"One of the best things is to see parents bringing their kids back to school to stand next to the one they painted and have pictures taken with it, and to watch people and cars slowly driving by on the weekend to see all the artwork," Mitchell said. "(We've had) tons and tons of comments just how uplifting it is and how nice it is to add something so colorful."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.