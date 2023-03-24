The center of Longview School District's sporting and graduation events will soon see new turf, repainting and a larger track in efforts to beautify the field.

Patti Bowen, executive director of business services, assured school board members during a special meeting Monday the district has enough to pay for the track and turf upgrades at Memorial Stadium, which officials estimate will come out to about $3.9 million.

"We had some additional costs based on two factors related to a stormwater solution and inflation as it relates to the project," Bowen told the board.

The funds would come from a voter-approved replacement capital projects and technology levy passed in May, Bowen said.

Tax collections from both the expiring and replacement levies during last fall and this spring will likely total $4.8 million, according to school board documents. For all of 2023, the district expects to collect $6.3 million from the replacement capital projects levy.

Rick Parrish, the district's director of communications and operations, told the school board that officials toured other stadiums and worked with local principals, athletic directors and staff to find what they wanted to see in a new-and-improved stadium.

Much of the work on Memorial Stadium will include replacing the turf, solving drainage issues, possibly moving the stadium lights and modernizing the electrical system.

What coaches and other school staff also mentioned was repainting the field, adding more storage and parking, and having "as little grass as possible inside the stadium," Parrish said.

The district is also planning to upgrade the scoreboard and add more lanes to the current racing track.

"Both track and (football and soccer) coaches wanted the widest track and field possible," Parrish said. "Right now, the field and track at Memorial Stadium literally is as skinny or as compact as it can be. From a safety standpoint, it's a challenge."

Attendees may also soon enjoy internet during football games after the school board approved the idea in March 2022.

Parrish said this plan marks "one of the largest projects being done in the district in the last 20 years."

A selection committee picked Field Turf USA for the track and turf replacement, and RW Droll Landscape Architects developed about 60% of the plans. The Vancouver-based Garrett Sign Company was chosen for the scoreboard project.

The school board in January approved a $5.8 million facilities budget, with the stadium project accounting for a large chunk of that.

Work will officially begin May 1, with the district planning a groundbreaking event 10 to 11 a.m. April 25 at the stadium, 2903 Nichols Blvd. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for this August to celebrate the end of the summer-long construction process.