Mayflower descendants award Kalama student with scholarship Friday

KALAMA — To help move forward plans for her future, a Kalama High School junior looked 402 years in the past to write a scholarship-winning essay.

On Friday, the Washington State Society of Mayflower Descendants awarded a $1,620 scholarship to Max Smee. She was one of 14 Washington 11th and 12th graders who applied by writing letters home as if they were passengers on the Mayflower.

Smee, 17, is the first winner who was not a direct descendant of Mayflower passengers.

She said she likes writing and history and enjoyed putting her own take into the fact-based essay.

"I liked it more than expected," she said. "I thought it would be like more homework but since I could follow my own path ... I could fall down rabbit holes."

Smee said she heard about the scholarship from her teacher Ken White, a society member, when he told a group of students. A couple months later, Smee decided to apply and began researching the Mayflower and digging into the lives of the Pilgrims.

One stood out, Myles Standish, who just happened to be White's ancestor. After doing more research than likely necessary, Smee said she wrote the letter from Standish's point of view.

The essays were judged blind, so White didn't know a Kalama student won until after Smee's essay was chosen.

"It was a pleasure to read these, a pleasure that Max presented it from Myles Standish's perspective," he said. "It was a joy to see it come together."

The society previously offered scholarships only to Mayflower descendants and first opened it up to anyone last year, White said. It will open up for another round of applicants in a few months and juniors and seniors are encouraged to apply, he said.

It was really exciting to grant the first scholarship, said Tom Brown, chair of the society's education committee. The process gives students a chance to learn from history, he said.

The letter had to include five historically significant events in chronological order that occurred during the colony's first seven years and conclude with a call to action or request for support.

The national Society of Mayflower Descendants was formed in 1897 to celebrate the memory of the Pilgrims, study and preserve their history, and present educational programs and distribute scholarships. The Washington chapter was formed in 1912, according to its website. Society members must trace their lineage back to the Mayflower.

