Mark Morris, RAL gym floors refurbishment finished

As high school sports returns to the R.A. Long and Mark Morris gymnasiums, athletes will play on refurbished floors and updated logos.

At RAL, the crisp ax logo now is paired with alternating red and black borders on the sidelines. One of the borders has “lumberjacks” emblazoned on it, and the other, “lumberjills.” The wood inside the three-point line also has been stained a darker color.

R.A. Long’s floor was last redesigned in 1988, and the darker staining and color blocking gives it a more modern look, district spokesman Rick Parrish said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At Mark Morris, the new lion logo also is paired with stained wood in the three-point line and fresh paint. The paint color is a specific mixture to get the perfect school color, Parrish said.

Both gym floors were sanded and resurfaced this summer, a step deeper than the usual reconditioning. District facilities manager Jason Reetz previously said that after several years, there’s more wear in the floor than a reconditioning can handle, including delamination between the wood and the finish.

The cost to refinish R.A. Long’s floor was just under $44,000. Mark Morris’ refinishing came in around $60,700, due to the larger surface area. The mezzanines at both schools also were refinished.